Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Orioles, Mariners Amongst Moneyline Bets to Make)
Sunday’s MLB action wraps up the unofficial first half of the 2024 season, as the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game await on the other side.
With every team in action on Sunday, I’ve narrowed down my favorite bets for Sunday’s slate, featuring a few moneyline favorites that are just too good to pass up.
Let’s break them all down!
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, July 14
- Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-105) vs. New York Yankees
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-170) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-105) vs. New York Yankees
I’m shocked to see the Baltimore Orioles as underdogs against the New York Yankees on Sunday with Carlos Rodon on the mound for New York.
The Yankees have dropped five straight starts by Carlos Rodon, and the veteran lefty has a 10.57 ERA over that stretch. He's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball over the last month, and I don't see things changing against an elite Baltimore offense tha ranks No. 4 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching.
While Dean Kremer (4.42 ERA) hasn’t been lights out for the O’s, I can back Rodon given how he’s pitched his team out of games recently.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-170) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are going with an opener in this game, a bad sign for them since their bullpen ERA is 4.53 on the season.
That should give the Seattle offense a chance to get ahead, and it also has arguably its best starter on the mound.
Logan Gilbert (2.94 ERA) gets the ball for the Mariners on Sunday, and he hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in a start all year, giving Seattle a terrific floor in this game.
I love the M's to grab a road win.
Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Blake Snell returned for the San Francisco Giants on July 9, pitching five innings of shutout ball.
He threw just 73 pitches, but the lefty also allowed just one hit, a sign that he’s starting to get back to himself after a very slow start to the 2024 season.
Since Snell may be on a pitch count again in this game, I’m taking the UNDER on his strikeouts total. He has just two starts with more than 5.5 K’s, and the Minnesota Twins rank ninth in the league in strikeouts per game at 7.87 per game.
Unless Snell goes significantly deeper into this matchup, I can’t see him clearing this strikeout total.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.