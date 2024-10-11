Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Padres vs. Dodgers Finish NLDS Tonight)
We’ve gone 7-0 with our Walk Off Wagers this week. Let’s see if we can finish with a sweep!
There’s just one game on the slate tonight. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers series will end tonight at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles.
If you love drama, this rivalry has certainly delivered.
Each game has reached at least eight runs in this series, but we’re going to bet that trend changes tonight.
Let’s have some fun.
All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Oct. 11
- Padres/Dodgers under 8 (-115)
- Padres ML (+145)
Across three regular-season starts vs. the Dodgers, Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed just a .145 batting average, eight hits and three earned runs for an ERA of 1.72. He also pitched seven innings of no-run baseball in Los Angeles last Sunday, a game which the Padres won 10-2.
The former Dodger has an ERA of 3.88 across 11 career postseason starts.
Tonight’s Dodgers starter, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, allowed a .333 batting average with an ERA of 12.00 this season in his two starts vs. the Padres.
In his start vs. the Padres last week, he allowed five earned runs in three innings pitched, a game which the Dodgers won, 7-5.
With everything on the line, expect both managers to make a quick move to the bullpen if needed. Both bullpens have been strong in the postseason with Dodgers relievers posting a 2.66 ERA while the Padres have posted a 2.86 ERA.
It’s hard to bet against the Dodgers at home. Their 98 wins led all of MLB in 2024, and their home record was also the best at 52-29.
However, the Padres have had their number, and the last game at Chavez Ravine was a 10-2 thrashing by San Diego.
My preferred wager in this game is the under, but I’ll also put a sprinkle on the road dogs at +145. They have the better starter, and they may just have enough fight in them to pull off the upset.
For that payout, I’ll take the risk.
