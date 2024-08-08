Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Hitters Will Crush Tonight)
We have been on a hot streak with our Walk-Off Wagers this week. Yesterday, we went 2-0 with one bat cashing in plus money (+145). Let’s try to keep it rolling!
Today, I am targeting a high-scoring matchup between two playoff contenders. The game will be played in a dome, so weather should not be a factor.
For player props, I went with the players that offer plus-money payouts. Consider all players in this article for hitting props, not just the ones I singled out at +110.
Now, let’s have some with these bets from DraftKings!
MLB Best Bets Today for Thursday, Aug. 8
Here's a full breakdown of this game, with three best bets to make, including player props for Kyle Schwarber and Ketel Marte.
- Phillies at Diamondbacks over 9.5 runs (-118)
- Kyle Schwarber over 1.5 total bases (+110)
- Ketel Marte over 2.5 hits+runs+RBI (+110)
Guess who is the second-hottest hitting team since the All-Star Break? That’s right, the Arizona Diamondbacks are averaging 6.20 runs per game.
Guess who is the second-best-hitting team vs. lefties this year?
Again, it’s the D-Backs with a .279 batting average and a .340 OPS.
It gets better.
Guess which team has been the best overall vs. left-handed pitching this season?
You guessed it, the Philadelphia Phillies with a .268 batting average, .344 OBP, .789 OPS, and .445 SLG.
Tonight, we have two starting lefties, and we have to smash the over and target player props in this game.
Jordan Montgomery starts at home for the Diamondbacks tonight. Monty has an ERA of 6.37 this season, with an xSLG in the bottom 10% of the league. His ERA in home games this season? 8.39.
Yikes.
Bryce Harper has the third-most extra-base hits vs. left-handed pitching this season (20) while batting .301. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .340 vs. southpaws with 10 home runs. Nick Castellanos has seven round-trippers (but don’t bet on Nick unless some significant world news breaks).
Kolby Allard will start for the Phillies. We’ve only seen two starts from Allard this season and he has pitched to a 4.50 ERA. However, he has three consecutive seasons with an ERA over five (2021-2023), and he is only striking batters out at a 15.9% clip this season.
No one has more extra-base hits this season vs. left-handed pitching than Ketel Marte (25), who is also hitting .360 with a 1.129 OPS. Marte has five homers across his last six games and ten homers since the All-Star Break. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. is hitting .323 vs. southpaws this season.
And there’s more. Phillies relievers have the ninth-highest ERA since the All-Star Break (4.91). The D-Backs bullpen is in the league's bottom half in that same period (4.04).
Arizona’s games have gone over the listed total 53.8% of the time (63-48-4) and 61.8% when they are the home team (34-21-1).
Games at Chase Field are averaging 10.2 runs per game this year.
Getting to 10 runs shouldn’t be a big ask tonight. Let’s root for some bats.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.