Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Astros vs. Mariners, Blue Jays vs. Red Sox)
The MLB season marches on as we're now two weeks since Opening Day.
There are plenty of great matchups tonight, including a handful of afternoon showdowns. If you're looking for some bets, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in, including one on an underdog to pull off an upset.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Astros vs. Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-118)
- Blue Jays +110 vs. Red Sox
- Royals -112 vs. Twins
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction
The Astros and Mariners have been two of the worst offenses in the Majors this season. The Astros rank 26th in batting average at .202 and the Mariners are 28th at .199. The Astros also rank dead last in OPS at .573.
On top of that, the Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros. He dominated the Mariners last season, sporting a 1.61 ERA through four starts against them.
The smart move is to bet the UNDER in this AL West showdown.
Pick: Astros/Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-118)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction
I was high on the Blue Jays heading into the season but a tough Opening Day loss scared me away from them. Now, two weeks later, I'm back in on them. The lineup has talent and their rotation is one of the more solid rotations in the American League. Offensively, they're already sixth in batting average and 13th in OPS.
Tonight, they start their ace, Kevin Gausman, who will face off against Tanner Houck, who has allowed seven earned runs in just 9.2 innings so far this season.
I'll take the Jays as road underdogs in Boston tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays +110
Twins vs. Royals Prediction
The Minnesota Twins are batting just .201 this season while ranking 29th in OPS at .578. At those numbers, I have no faith in them in a coin-flip spot on the road against the Kansas City Royals, who outrank them in all offensive categories.
Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, who is coming off a fantastic 2024 season where he recorded an ERA of 3.00. I'm surprised the Royals aren't bigger favorites tonight. I'll take the bait.
Pick: Royals -112
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!