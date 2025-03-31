Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Braves, Matt McLain, Royals-Brewers)
Looking to get the week started with some Major League Baseball action?
As we close the chapter on the month of March and move into April, the spring and the official feel of it being baseball season, I’m eyeing a few plays on Monday for the 14-game slate.
While we still haven’t seen every team cycle through its rotation yet, there are still matchups – and historical data – that we can target to make some of these plays.
For today’s action, I’m eyeing the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals-Milwaukee Brewers matchups for some of my picks.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each bet to place for March 31.
MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, March 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-108) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Drew Rasmussen 5+ Strikeouts (-155)
- Matt McLain OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-185)
- Kansas City Royals (-105) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-108) vs. Atlanta Braves
It’s been a brutal start to the season for the Atlanta Braves offense, as they’ve scored just seven runs in four games, suffering back-to-back shutouts against the San Diego Padres.
At 0-4, the Braves are major underdogs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are off to an impressive 5-0 start in the 2025 season.
Tyler Glasnow is on the mound for the Dodgers in this one, and they dominated in his starts last season, going 14-8 straight up. Meanwhile, the Braves are starting Grant Holmes in what should be a bullpen game.
I can’t get behind this Braves offense (29th in OPS) against a Dodgers team that is undefeated and seventh in the league in OPS through its first five games.
Drew Rasmussen 5+ Strikeouts (-155)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen is back in action after missing most of last season with an injury, but in the time that Rasmussen did pitch, he looked great in 2024.
Last season, Rasmussen posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.35 FIP and struck out 35 batters in 28.2 innings of work. Now, he has a favorable matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are averaging 9.0 strikeouts per game so far in the 2025 season.
Rasmussen is one of my favorite young pitchers to back this season since he’s pitched really well when healthy over the last few seasons.
Matt McLain OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-185)
Former first-round pick Matt McLain is off to a great start for the Cincinnati Reds, hitting two home runs in his first three games while totaling 10 total bases.
So, all we’re asking him to do in this game is to hit a single, which he has a favorable matchup to get that done. The Reds are facing the Texas Rangers and starter Kumar Rocker, who really struggled in Spring Training.
In 13.0 innings of work this spring, Rocker had a 9.00 ERA and gave up 18 hits. McLain should be able to stay hot in this matchup.
Kansas City Royals (-105) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
It was a nightmare weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers, as they allowed 34 runs across three games against the New York Yankees to get out to an 0-3 start.
Now, the Brewers are sending their No. 4 arm – Elvin Rodriguez – to the mound against a Kansas City Royals team that is expected to contend for a playoff spot yet again in the American League.
While the Brewers are off to a 1-2 start, I have a hard time trusting this Brewers pitching staff after it was rocked by the Yanks to open the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
