Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs, Brewers-Diamondbacks)
Sunday’s MLB action features a ton of great pitchers on the mound, including Tyler Glasnow, Logan Webb, Zac Gallen, Freddy Peralta, Michael King, Chris Sale, Cole Ragans, MacKenzie Gore, Hunter Greene and more.
So, I’ve targeted several of these arms for today’s Walk-Off Wagers, where the SI Betting team shares our MLB Best Bets every day of the 2025 season.
There is one player props, one total and one side that I’m betting on in this matchup, including a pick for the Sunday Night Baseball clash between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, April 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Logan Webb OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-165)
- Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125) vs. Chicago Cubs
- Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-130)
Logan Webb OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-165)
This season, Logan Webb is off to a great start for the San Francisco Giants, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.94 FIP across 19.0 innings of work.
Webb has thrown at least seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just nine hits and one earned run over that stretch.
He has a tough matchup with a New York Yankees offense that is No. 1 in MLB in OPS this season, but asking Webb to complete six innings is extremely reasonable. Last season, Webb spun at least six frames in a whopping 24 of his 33 starts.
Since he’s pitching so well to open 2025, he’s a great target in this market on Sunday.
Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125) vs. Chicago Cubs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have cooled off after a red-hot start, but I love them in this matchup against the Chicago Cubs, who are going with a bullpen game with opener Colin Rea as the starter.
Chicago has a 4.53 bullpen ERA this season, and that could be an issue against a Dodgers team that ranks in the top 10 in MLB in OPS this season.
The Dodgers have Tyler Glasnow on the bump, and while he struggled in his last outing, he was also lights out in his 2025 debut, allowing just two hits across five scoreless innings.
The Cubs are third in Major League Baseball in OPS, but I think the Dodgers have a much better pitching staff in this matchup. Los Angeles’ bullpen ERA is much better than the Cubs, sitting at 3.93 through the first few weeks of the campaign.
Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-130)
Two aces are on the mound on Sunday, as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta takes on Arizona’s Zac Gallen.
Peralta struggled a bit in his first outing of the season against the New York Yankees, but he’s allowed just five hits over his last 13 innings. Overall, the Brewers ace has allowed two or fewer runs in each start, posting a 2.00 ERA overall.
Gallen has not been as effective but he has a 3.77 FIP, which is way lower than his ERA of 5.28. Plus, this is a solid matchup against a Brewers team that is in the bottom half of MLB in OPS so far in 2025.
