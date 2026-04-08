Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Astros-Rockies, Tigers-Twins)

We cashed the UNDER in Minnesota last night, but there were just six runs at Coors Field and the Phillies were shut out in San Francisco.

I’m targeting the Dodgers as road favorites and a few familiar bets as we look to bounce back on Wednesday.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 8.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) at Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies OVER 11.5 (-102)

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins UNDER 8 (-108)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) at Toronto Blue Jays

It’s a World Series rematch early in the season, and the Dodgers are showing why they came away victorious last year. They’re now one of the hottest teams in the league with five straight wins after losing two of three to the Guardians.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays have scored just 11 runs during their six-game losing streak, and are looking to avoid getting swept for the second straight series after dropping all three to the White Sox.

Dylan Cease may give the Jays a chance, but the Dodgers saw him plenty last year with the Padres.

It’ll be Shohei Ohtani making his second start of the season for Los Angeles. He was stellar in his first outing, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Guardians.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies OVER 11.5 (-102)

I’m going right back to a Coors Field OVER on Thursday afternoon in a matchup between two pitchers who have struggled out of the gate.

Houston’s Christian Javier failed to complete five innings in either of his first two starts, allowing six runs against the Angels and Athletics.

Michael Lorenzen is coming off a 77-pitch 3-inning outing in which he gave up 9 runs on 12 hits to the Phillies last week. He only lasted 4.1 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits to the Marlins in his first start.

The Astros’ bats went cold against Kyle Freeland last night, but the runs should flow on both sides in the series finale this afternoon.

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins UNDER 8 (-108)

I’m also going right back to another UNDER in Minnesota as we get another solid pitching matchup in the season finale. While it’s not Tarik Skubal vs. Taj Bradley, Framber Valdez has started the season strong in Detroit and Bailey Ober can hold his own for the Twins.

Valdez has thrown six innings in each of his first two starts, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits against the Padres before shutting out the Cardinals with just three hits allowed last time out.

Ober has allowed three runs in four innings in his two starts, but the veteran right-hander should be able to go a bit longer this time around. If not, the Twins bullpen will be there to back him up after Bradley went 6.1 innings last night.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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