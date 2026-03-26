Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Reds, Diamondbacks-Dodgers)

After the Yankees shut out the Giants on Wednesday night, it’s a full 11-game slate for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

Paul Skenes and the Pirates visit the Mets to start things off in the afternoon, with the Mariners hosting the Guardians to close things outs.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 26

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, March 26

Boston Red Sox (-158 via FanDuel) at Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (+105 via DraftKings) at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-136 via FanDuel) vs. Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox (-158 via FanDuel) at Cincinnati Reds

It’s a southpaw showdown in Cincinnati, but the Red Sox have the upper hand.

Garrett Crochet has established himself as a top arm, going 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA in his first season with Boston after a few strong seasons with the White Sox. While Crochet went 18-5, the Red Sox went 23-9 in his 32 starts.

Andrew Abbott also impressed last season, going 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA. He now has a 3.42 ERA through three seasons, but a 4.26 FIP , so he’s due for some regression, and he’s not near the level of Crochet.

Finally, the Red Sox went 24-21 vs. LHP last season while the Reds were just 21-23.

Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (+105 via DraftKings) at Los Angeles Dodgers

What can possibly go wrong with fading the Dodgers on Opening Day?

I understand that Los Angeles is clearly the best team in the league, and while the Diamondbacks are projected to finish around .500 this season, they’re still a strong squad.

Zac Gallen had a mixed bag against the Dodgers last season. He allowed 4 runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings at home in May, but twirled 6 innings of 2-hit ball in August at Dodger Stadium.

Arizona still has Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte atop the lineup, and a few veteran bats in the bottom half of the lineup. The D-Backs should definitely be underdogs against the Dodgers, but this line is too high.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-136 via FanDuel) vs. Diamondbacks

While I think there is value on the Diamondbacks in the game, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still capable of racking up the punchouts against Arizona.

Yamamoto recorded 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings last season, giving him 306 strikeouts in 263.2 innings through his first two MLB seasons.

The Diamondbacks saw plenty of Yamamoto last season. He had 30 strikeouts in 25 innings across four starts against Arizona. He had 4, 9, 10, and 7 strikeouts in those four games.

Yamamoto may not be as stretched out as he was for those later starts, but the World Baseball Classic helped, and this is one of the few times you’ll see his strikeouts prop at 5.5 this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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