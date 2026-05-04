Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Tigers, Cam Schlittler, White Sox-Angels)

There’s a bunch of intriguing matchups in Major League Baseball on Monday night, and I’m looking to some of the best pitchers in MLB for today’s MLB Best Bets.

New York Yankees righty Cam Schlittler has been lights out after his breakout showing late in the 2025 season, and he could be worth a look in the prop market in the series finale against Baltimore.

Sticking with the AL East, I’m fading the Boston Red Sox, who are facing AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Monday night. Plus, there is another matchup between two pitchers that faced off last week that could have a similar result to open this week.

It’s finally May and we have a lot more data to go off of when making these plays. So, here’s a look at the odds and analysis behind each of my bets for Monday, May 4.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, May 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+113) vs. Boston Red Sox

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-129)

Chicago White Sox-Los Angeles Angels First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160)

Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+113) vs. Boston Red Sox

Tarik Skubal and the Tigers are heavily favored at home against a Boston team that is just 7-11 on the road and in last place in the AL East this season.

Detroit hasn’t been as dominant in Skubal’s outings as years past, going 4-3 this season, but it has turned things around after a slow start to get into first in the AL Central while sporting a plus-18 run differential.

The Tigers are plus money on the run line on Monday night, and I’m going to take them to cover that against Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle. The youngster has pitched well for Boston this season (3.38 ERA in two starts), but Boston has lost both of those games by two or more runs.

I simply can’t trust this Boston offense, which is 28th in OPS, 27th in runs scored and 21st in batting average against a pitcher as dominant as Skubal.

This season, the reigning Cy Young award winner has a 2.70 ERA and a 2.16 FIP, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his seven outings. He should be able to slow down this Boston attack on Monday night.

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-129)

Will Cam Schlittler be one of the next dominant pitchers in MLB?

The Yankees right-hander has allowed zero or one run in five of his seven starts this season, posting a 1.51 ERA and a 1.54 FIP. The Yankees are 6-1 in his starts, and Schlittler has been a strikeout machine, punching out 49 batters in 41.2 innings of work.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in expected ERA, 98th percentile in chase rate, 83rd percentile in whiff percentage and the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage. So, batters are not making a lot of contact against the Yankees star, which is an issue for the Baltimore Orioles offense in this series finale.

The O’s are 25th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging over nine per night. Now, they take on a starter in Schlittler, who has seven or more punchouts in five of his seven starts. The righty also has worked six or more innings in three straight outings, giving him a greater floor when it comes to this prop.

Since he has such an insane chase rate, it’s hard to fade Schlittler against one of the most strikeout-prone teams in MLB.

Chicago White Sox-Los Angeles Angels First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160)

Last week, I took a NRFI bet when the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels faced off. That bet hit, and these teams finished with four combined runs in the first five innings.

So, with these teams running back the same pitching matchup – Chicago’s Davis Martin against Los Angeles’ Jose Soriano – I’m going back to the well and trusting these pitchers in the opening frames.

Soriano has been lights out in the 2026 season, posting a 0.84 ERA across seven starts, though he did allow three runs against Chicago. Still, Soriano ranks in the 79th percentile in expected ERA and the 78th percentile in expected batting average against.

As for Martin, he lowered his ERA to 1.95 and his FIP to 2.88 in his last outing, giving up just one run on seven hits across 5.2 innings of work.

While he ranks in just the 36th percentile in expected ERA, I think Martin can slow down this Angels team that has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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