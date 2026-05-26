Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Reds vs. Mets, Cam Schlittler, Nationals vs. Guardians)

Major League Baseball comes out of the holiday weekend with a loaded 15-game slate on Tuesday night, and there are a ton of ways to bet on the action.

Baseball features a ton of markets with First 5 Innings, First Inning, player prop and many other secondary markets, and I’m eyeing a prop for New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to that, there are two full-game picks – one run line and one moneyline – that I’m eyeing as there are a couple of young pitchers on the mound that have pitched well in the month of May.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these plays – and their latest odds – for Tuesday’s action.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Nationals +1.5 (-188) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Washington Nationals upset the Cleveland Guardians in their series opener on Monday night, scoring 10 runs to put them over .500 this season.

Washington has one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking first in runs scored, 10th in batting average and fourth in OPS heading into the second game of this series. Now, they take on Cleveland lefty Joey Cantillo, who has a 3.05 ERA, leading the Guardians to a 9-2 record in his 11 appearances in 2026.

While Cantillo has pitched well, he has an expected ERA of 3.74 (56th percentile) and ranks in the 55th percentile or worse in hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage and walk percentage. So, it wouldn’t shock me if the Nationals offense is able to score against him on Tuesday.

Washington has young righty Cade Cavalli on the mound in this outing, and while the team is just 3-8 in Cavalli’s starts, it hasn’t been because of his performance.

The 27-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 3.15 FIP and an expected ERA of 4.09. He’s only allowed more than three runs in one of his 11 outings in 2026.

Washington has been the best team on the run line in MLB this season, going 35-20, and I think it is live to pull off an upset in this matchup. Still, I’ll take the cushion on the run line, especially since Washington has lost four of Cavalli’s starts by one run.

Cam Schlittler UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+110)

Schlittler has proven that his strong finish to the 2025 season wasn’t a fluke, posting a 1.50 ERA across 11 starts in the 2026 season heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Kansas City.

The young right-hander faced Kansas City back on April 17, allowing just three hits and one unearned run across six innings of work, punching out six. He’s only given up 44 hits in 66.0 innings of work this season, allowing four or fewer hits in seven of his 11 outings.

So, I’m buying Schlittler in this plus-money prop against a Kansas City team that ranks 20th in OPS, 17th in batting average and 16th in hits in the 2026 season.

Schlittler has an expected ERA of 2.60 (91st percentile) and an expected batting average against of .213 (80th percentile). He should be lights out once again on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-122) vs. New York Mets

The New York Mets have dropped four games in a row, and they’re facing an uphill battle at home against the Cincinnati Reds and Chase Burns on Tuesday.

Burns is one of the best young arms in MLB, posting a 1.83 ERA this season while striking out 64 batters in 59.0 innings of work. The advanced numbers for Burns are insanely impressive as well:

Expected ERA: 2.87 (83rd percentile)

Expected BAA: .203 (87th percentile)

Strikeout Percentage: 28.2% (86th percentile)

Whiff Percentage: 34.7% (94th percentile)

Chase Percentage: 33.1% (75th percentile)

New York is going to have a tough time getting to Burns, who has led the Reds to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts. New York is 30th in OPS, 26th in batting average and 26th in runs scored, so it’s nearly impossible to rely on the team’s offense.

Plus, lefty David Peterson is on the mound for New York, and he ranks in the 35th percentile in expected ERA (4.44) this season. Peterson has a 5.03 actual ERA, allowing 55 hits and 20 walks in just 48.1 innings of work.

I’ll gladly back the Reds at this moneyline price on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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