Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Twins, Astros-Rockies, Phillies-Giants)

We have a full slate of MLB games throughout the day on Tuesday. The Guardians host the Royals to kick things off, with the Phillies visiting the Giants to close things out.

I’m targeting the an UNDER in Minnesota, and OVER at Coors Field, and the Phillies as road favorites for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 7.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins UNDER 6.5 (+103)

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies OVER 10.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies (-156) at San Francisco Giants

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins UNDER 6.5 (+103)

We have a very low total in Minnesota tonight, but it’s warranted.

Tarik Skubal toes the rubber for Detroit, and everyone already knows how good he is. He’s allowed just one earned run in 13 innings this season, and the Tigers scored just three runs in 14 innings against him last year.

He’ll be opposed by Taj Bradley, who had a sparkling start to the season. He’s allowed one run in 10.1 innings against the Orioles and Royals, and while those may not be offensive powerhouses, the Tigers only had three hits last night.

It’s usually a low-scoring affair whenever Skubal starts, and I think that’ll be the case again tonight.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies OVER 10.5 (-105)

Betting on the UNDER in Skubal starts is always a good idea, and so is betting the OVER at Coors Field.

The Rockies broke out for nine runs in the series opener against the Astros after salvaging a 4-1 win in their series finale against the Phillies. It was the second straight loss for Houston despite scoring 17 runs in those two games.

Astros starter Mike Burrows has been so-so so far this season, allowing seven earned runs in 10.2 innings. Kyle Freeland has been solid for Colorado, but Coors Field will get to him eventually.

After combining for 16 runs last night, I don’t think this 10.5 is high enough tonight in Colorado.

Philadelphia Phillies (-156) at San Francisco Giants

The Phillies’ early season woes appear to be behind them for now. They did win on Opening Day, but then lost three in a row. Since then, they only dropped one game in Colorado, and came back to beat the Giants 6-4 last night.

Philadelphia will have ace Cristopher Sanchez on the hill tonight. The southpaw has allowed one run on seven hits while striking out 17 through 11.1 innings in two starts.

Robbie Ray has been solid for the Giants, too, but San Francisco’s bats have gone cold, resulting in a four-game losing streak.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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