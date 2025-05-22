Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rangers, Angels-A’s, Braves-Nationals)
Thursday’s MLB action features nine games, as many teams are traveling ahead of their respective weekend series.
Still, today’s action gives bettors a chance to cash in on the MLB action as early as 12:35 p.m. EST when the New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers in their series finale.
I have a pick for that matchup with a pair of strong starters – Carlos Rodon and Nathan Eovaldi – on the mound.
That’s not the only game to bet on today, as there could be a sneaky underdog pick in the AL West matchup between the A’s and Los Angeles Angels.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the three bets I love in MLB on Thursday.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 22
- New York Yankees-Texas Rangers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166)
- Los Angeles Angels Moneyline (+124) vs. A’s
- Atlanta Braves Moneyline (-155) vs. Washington Nationals
New York Yankees-Texas Rangers First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166)
The Yankees and Rangers have played a pair of low-scoring games in this early-week series, combining for seven runs in Game 1 and another seven in Game 2.
On Thursday, the best pitching matchup of the series is taking place, as Rodon (3.17 ERA) takes on Eovaldi (1.61 ERA).
Through 10 starts, Eovaldi has allowed three or fewer earned runs in every outing, and he only has one start where he’s given up more than two earned runs. Meanwhile, Rodon has six starts where he’s given up two or fewer earned runs.
On top of that, both of these pitchers have done a great job of limiting baserunners. Eovaldi has given up just 39 hits in 61.1 innings of work while Rodon has allowed 35 hits in 59.2 innings of work.
These starters also have solid advanced numbers, as Rodon is in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA (2.88) while Eovaldi is in the 73rd percentile in that statistic, per Statcast.
The Yankees have been elite on offense this season, ranking first in OPS and third in runs scored, but the Rangers have not been. Texas is just 26th and 27th in those categories.
As long as these starters live up to their bodies of work so far in 2025, this game should stay under 4.5 runs in the first five frames.
Los Angeles Angels Moneyline (+124) vs. A’s
The Los Angeles Angels are hot right now, winning six straight games to jump ahead of the A’s in the AL West standings.
The A’s have certainly done a great job helping L.A. do so, as they’ve dropped eight straight games and nine of their last 10. So, I’m looking to fade the A’s as home favorites on Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles has Tyler Anderson on the mound in this matchup, and the veteran left-hander has been solid in 2025, posting a 3.04 ERA while leading the Angels to seven wins in his nine starts. Anderson is giving up just 1.09 walks and hits per inning pitched, and he ranks in the 91st percentile in hard hit percentage.
Batters aren’t making great contact against him, and I have a hard time trusting this A’s lineup that is 25th in MLB in OPS over the last week. The A’s are dead last in team ERA (7.60) over the last 15 days.
Even with Luis Severino (4.22 ERA) on the mound, the A’s have struggled this season, losing six of his nine starts. Severino has also struggled in May, posting a 6.75 ERA across three outings.
L.A. is worth a shot as an underdog to extend this winning streak.
Atlanta Braves Moneyline (-155) vs. Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals have won four games in a row, but I think that’ll come to an end on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves and AJ Smith-Shawver.
Smith-Shawver is off to a great start in 2025, posting a 2.33 ERA in seven outings. The Braves have won his last five starts, and Smith-Shawver has given up three earned runs or less in every outing.
Now, his expected ERA is much higher (4.88) than his actual ERA this season, likely due to the fact that he’s walked 17 batters in seven starts. However, Smith-Shawver also does a great job registering punchouts (79th percentile in strikeout percentage), which should help him work out of any jams.
In this game, I’m looking to fade Washington starter Trevor Williams more than anything. The Nationals are 3-6 with Williams on the mound this season, and he has a 5.91 ERA overall. The veteran has allowed 58 hits and 12 walks in 45.2 innings of work, and he dropped his last start (which was also against the Braves) after allowing four runs in 4.1 innings.
Washington doesn’t have a great bullpen behind Williams either, as it ranks 29th in bullpen ERA this season (6.41).
Even with Smith-Shawver’s underlying numbers showing some cause for concern, I believe the Braves will get the best of this pitching matchup on Thursday night.
