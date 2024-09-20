SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Pirates/Reds NRFI)

Breaking down the best bets to place for the Major League Baseball action on Friday, Sept. 20.

Jennifer Piacenti

Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

 For today’s editing of Walk off Wagers, I’m going to deviate from my usual longer breakdowns. Instead, there are a couple of bets on the board that I want to grab and not overcomplicate.  

I think you’ll agree. Let’s have some fun. 

All odds according to DraftKings. 

MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Sept. 20

  • Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-130)
  • Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 bases (+105)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-130)

We are going to keep  playing Pirates NRFI till it breaks.

Pittsburgh has scored in the first inning just 16% of the time this season when on the road. That’s the worst mark in MLB. 

Cincinnati has scored in the first inning just 24% of the time at home this season.

Both starters have a sub 3.50 ERA in the first inning (Nick Martinez, Mitch Keller) and both teams are averaging fewer than four runs per game this month. 

Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+105)

We are getting plus money for Shohei Ohtani to have more than one base the day after he went 6-for-6 with three homers, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and founded the 50/50 club.  

Oh, and did I mention the game is being played at Coors Field where games are averaging nearly 11 runs per game?  

Let’s not overthink this. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

