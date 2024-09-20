Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Pirates/Reds NRFI)
For today’s editing of Walk off Wagers, I’m going to deviate from my usual longer breakdowns. Instead, there are a couple of bets on the board that I want to grab and not overcomplicate.
I think you’ll agree. Let’s have some fun.
All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Sept. 20
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-130)
- Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 bases (+105)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-130)
We are going to keep playing Pirates NRFI till it breaks.
Pittsburgh has scored in the first inning just 16% of the time this season when on the road. That’s the worst mark in MLB.
Cincinnati has scored in the first inning just 24% of the time at home this season.
Both starters have a sub 3.50 ERA in the first inning (Nick Martinez, Mitch Keller) and both teams are averaging fewer than four runs per game this month.
Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+105)
We are getting plus money for Shohei Ohtani to have more than one base the day after he went 6-for-6 with three homers, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and founded the 50/50 club.
Oh, and did I mention the game is being played at Coors Field where games are averaging nearly 11 runs per game?
Let’s not overthink this.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.