Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Zac Gallen, Reds-Giants, Twins-Royals)
With every Monday in Major League Baseball, we’re treated to some brand-new series, so why not bet on them?
On Monday, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will kick off the action at 3:10 p.m. EST with Casey Mize taking the mound against Carlos Rodon.
There are plenty of intriguing matchups to bet on April 7, and with most teams getting through their starting rotation for a second time, there’s a lot more data to inform some of our bets.
I’m leaning with picks in the Cincinnati Reds-San Francisco Giants matchup and the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals clash.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of those bets on Monday.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 7
- Zac Gallen 6+ Strikeouts (-165)
- Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals YRFI (-115)
- Cincinnati Reds-San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120)
Zac Gallen 6+ Strikeouts (-165)
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is off to a fast start in the 2025 season, striking out 17 hitters across two starts, including a 13-strikeout game on April 2 against the New York Yankees.
Gallen ranks in the 96th percentile in whiff percentage and 89th percentile strikeout percentage so far this season, according to Statcast.
On Monday, Gallen gets a crack at the Baltimore Orioles, who rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.8) this season. After the Diamondbacks ace rebounded from a poor start on Opening Day to toss 6.2 scoreless innings against New York, I’m buying Gallen in this market. He’s struck out nearly two batters per inning pitched so far this season.
Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals YRFI (-115)
One of the wilder trends so far in the 2025 season?
The Minnesota Twins have hit the “Yes Run First Inning” in eight of their nine games this season.
The Twins and Kansas City Royals are just 16th and 17th in runs scored through the first two weeks of the season, but both teams have hit the YRFI (Kansas City is 4-5) at a decent clip.
On Monday, Simeon Woods Richardson takes on Michael Lorenzen in a battle of No. 5 starters. Lorenzen was tagged for five hits and four runs in 5.1 innings in his first outing this season while Woods Richardson gave up two runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work.
It’s hard to pass up this play with both teams averaging 0.78 runs per first inning so far this season.
Cincinnati Reds-San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120)
On Opening Day, Logan Webb and Hunter Greene battled for five innings in a Cincinnati Reds-San Francisco Giants clash that ended with the Giants picking up a 6-4 win.
Both starters didn’t pitch great, combining to allow five runs in the first five innings – both ended up getting pulled after just 5.0 innings of work as well.
However, I’m buying these starters on Monday, especially since they were lights out in their second starts.
Webb allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings of work against the Houston Astros while Greene gave up just one run on three hits in seven innings of work in a loss to the Texas Rangers.
The Reds are just 24th in MLB in OPS so far this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game get out to a slow start scoring wise with both aces on the mound.
