Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Mets and Mariners on Road, Yankees to Cover)
The final month of the Major League Baseball season gets underway on Sunday, and there are several playoff teams vying for positioning in the division and wild card races over this final stretch.
On Sunday, I’m targeting a trio of favorites (boring, I know) to win, including two teams that are on the road.
Let’s break down why these squads are worth a wager on Sept. 1.
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, Sept. 1
- New York Mets Moneyline (-175) vs. Chicago White Sox
- New York Yankees -1.5 (+100) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-166) vs. Los Angeles Angels
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York Mets Moneyline (-175) vs. Chicago White Sox
The New York Mets are in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League, sitting two games back of the final wild card spot heading into Sunday’s contest with the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox are already eliminated from playoff contention and have dropped nine games in a row. Even though they have ace Garrett Crochet on the mound in this one, they’re a must fade since he hasn’t thrown more than four innings in a start since the start of July.
That means we’ll see plenty of the Chicago bullpen (5.01 ERA), which is a bad sign for the White Sox.
On the New York side, Sean Manaea gets the start, and the Mets are 18-8 when he’s on the mound in 2024. In August, Manaea had four outings with 6.2 innings pitched or more while leading the Mets to a 4-1 record (he had a 3.52 ERA).
I love New York to win as a road favorite on Sunday.
New York Yankees -1.5 (+100) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The New York Yankees are still atop the AL East, but they haven’t been able to pull away as of late.
On Sunday, they are in a prime spot to pick up a win over the St. Louis Cardinals, who have Miles Mikola (5.23 ERA) on the mound.
The Yankees are countering with the red hot Nestor Cortes, who has put together a 20.2 innings of one-run ball over his last three starts. The Yankees are 3-0 in those games, and Cortes should thrive against a St. Louis offense that ranks 28th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
I’ll ride with the Yankees to cover the run line at home on Sunday.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-166) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners are still in the mix for a playoff spot, and all that matters to me in this matchup is who they have on the mound.
Bryce Miller (3.23 ERA) gets the ball to open September for the M’s, and he’s been lights out as of late, posting a 1.13 ERA over his last four starts.
Miller should thrive against a Los Angeles Angels team that has dropped eight of its last 10 games and sits in last place in the AL West.
So far this season, the Mariners are 15-11 straight up when Miller is on the mound.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
