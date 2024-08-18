Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Orioles in Series Finale, Bet on Tarik Skubal)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball slate concludes with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers playing at the Little League World Series, so it’s only right that I make a pick for that game – and a few others – on Aug. 18.
There are plenty of interesting pitchers on the mound, including AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal and reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell, which is why pitching is the name of the game in today’s MLB Best Bets.
I have one plus-money prop and a pair of moneyline picks (on favorites) to consider for today’s action.
MLB Best Bets Today for Sunday, Aug. 18
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+115)
- San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-166) vs. Oakland A’s
- Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-130) vs. Boston Red Sox
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+115)
Tarik Skubal has been lights out all season long, posting a 2.53 ERA and a 2.64 Fielding Independent Pitching for Detroit.
He has a prime matchup with the Yankees, who have struggled all season long against left-handed pitching. New York is just 24th in MLB in batting average against lefties, and it’s 20th in hits against them in 2024.
On Saturday, the Yankees mustered four total hits against the Tigers in a shutout loss, and Skubal has been a tough pitcher to get to with a WHIP of just 0.92 this season.
Over his last eight starts, Skubal has allowed four or fewer hits five times. I love getting him at plus money to complete that feat again on Sunday.
San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-166) vs. Oakland A’s
This is a complete backing of San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, who has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball since he returned from the injured list.
Not only did Snell pitch a no-hitter, but he’s put together an insane 0.99 ERA over his last seven starts. In that stretch, Snell has allowed just 14 hits while striking out 60 batters in 45.1 innings of work.
He should make quick work of an A’s team that ranks 22nd in the league in batting average against lefties. The Giants have also won five of Snell’s starts since he returned to the rotation.
Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-130) vs. Boston Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles have a chance to split their series with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, and they have the right pitching matchup to get it done.
Albert Suarez (3.39 ERA) has been solid for the O’s this season, and he hasn’t allowed a run in his last two outings (11.2 innings pitched) while giving up just six hits.
On the other side, Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford has been struggling, and the Boston bullpen has been too, ranking in the bottom five in MLB in ERA this season.
Crawford is the bigger concern, as he’s put together a 9.75 ERA over his last five starts, allowing at least four runs in every game. I’ll gladly back the O’s to earn the win on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.