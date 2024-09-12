Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees Cover vs. the Red Sox, Kumar Rocker Debuts for Texas)
It’s a small MLB slate tonight, but there are still plenty of ways to get in on the action!
We will bet on the Yankees to cover tonight vs. the Red Sox. We’re also going to root for some runs in Seattle. We’ve had a strong week. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling!
MLB Best Bets Today for Thursday, Sept. 12
- Yankees -1.5 (+110)
- Rangers at Mariners over 6.5 (-120)
New York Yankees -1.5 (+110) vs. Boston Red Sox
Red Sox vs. Yankees is always a fun matchup, and the games are often close. However, tonight, we are going to give the nod to the home team and bet they will cover the run line.
Nestor Cortes starts for the Yankees, and though he has struggled a bit since the All-Star Break, Cortes is typically dominant at home.
He has an ERA of just 3.19 at Yankees Stadium this season as opposed to 4.81 on the road. In his single home start vs. the Red Sox this season, he allowed just three hits and one earned run for a .143 batting average and 1.50 ERA.
The Red Sox have been sluggish lately, scoring just 3.90 runs per game in September (19th), and that number is even lower in four away games in September (1.75 runs per game, which ranks last in MLB). Even a lackluster Yankees bullpen should be able to keep them at bay.
Cooper Criswell will start for the Red Sox. Criswell has similar home/away splits. His home ERA is 3.80, while his away ERA is 4.43.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they are the away team tonight. But then again, maybe that doesn’t even matter. In just five innings pitched vs. the Yankees this season (two games), he has an ERA of 5.40 with a .289 batting average allowed. That could spell trouble vs. a lineup featuring Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Now, let’s add in that dreadful Boston bullpen, which has an ERA of 6.04 since Aug. 1, and back the Yankees to cover the run line.
Rangers at Mariners over 6.5 runs (-120)
When a line is set at only 6.5, I immediately have to lean toward the over. That’s low.
The Mariners are averaging 5.40 runs per game in September (fourth). Those splits are lower at home, but I still trust them vs. Kumar Rocker, who is making his major league debut, and a Rangers bullpen with a 5.10 ERA in September (22nd).
Bryce Miller will start for the M’s, and he has been excellent at home with a 2.03 ERA this season. The Rangers have averaged 4.80 runs per game this month (8th) and should be able to add a few runs even vs. the Mariners' strong pitching.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
