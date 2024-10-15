SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees and Guardians Stay Under, Jose Ramirez Prop Bet)

Jennifer Piacenti

Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the ALCS continues tonight at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees lead 1-0.

We won our Juan Soto bet yesterday for a nice +140 payout, and we just missed on the game total going over.

We are 9-2 since the start of the Divisional Series.  Let’s see if we can keep it rolling!

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB Best Bets Today for Tuesday, Oct. 15

  • Guardians/Yankees UNDER 7 (-115)
  • Jose Ramirez over 0.5 BB (+210)

Gerrit Cole starts at home for the Yankees tonight. He got back on track in his last outing vs. the Royals, allowing just one earned run across seven innings pitched.  

I’m willing to bet we get something in between that Gerrit Cole and Gerrit Cole that allowed three earned runs to the Royals in Game 1.  In his postseason career, Cole has a 2.94 ERA.

In his only start vs. the Guardians in the regular season, Cole allowed just one hit for a .056 batting average across six innings. 

Tanner Bibee will start for the Guardians. He has an ERA of 2.08 across 8 ⅔ innings pitched this postseason.  He allowed two runs to the Tigers in the ALDS. Bibee has not faced the Yankees yet this season.

Both bullpens have been dependable in the postseason, but the Yankees bullpen has been elite, allowing just a 0.58 ERA.  

With the Yankees expected to win this game, I’ll assume they won’t have to hit in the bottom of the ninth. That should help keep the score low tonight. 

I’m also taking a long shot bet on Jose Ramirez to take a walk tonight. Though his 7.9% walk-rate this season was his worst since 2016, that number is up to 12.5% in the postseason. 

Cole’s regular-season walk rate was his highest since 2018. In Cole’s only start vs. Cleveland this year, he walked five batters.  Ramirez had three walks in that game. At a two- to-one payout, I’m going to take a shot.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

Home/Betting