Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees and Guardians Stay Under, Jose Ramirez Prop Bet)
Game 2 of the ALCS continues tonight at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees lead 1-0.
We won our Juan Soto bet yesterday for a nice +140 payout, and we just missed on the game total going over.
We are 9-2 since the start of the Divisional Series. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling!
MLB Best Bets Today for Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Guardians/Yankees UNDER 7 (-115)
- Jose Ramirez over 0.5 BB (+210)
Gerrit Cole starts at home for the Yankees tonight. He got back on track in his last outing vs. the Royals, allowing just one earned run across seven innings pitched.
I’m willing to bet we get something in between that Gerrit Cole and Gerrit Cole that allowed three earned runs to the Royals in Game 1. In his postseason career, Cole has a 2.94 ERA.
In his only start vs. the Guardians in the regular season, Cole allowed just one hit for a .056 batting average across six innings.
Tanner Bibee will start for the Guardians. He has an ERA of 2.08 across 8 ⅔ innings pitched this postseason. He allowed two runs to the Tigers in the ALDS. Bibee has not faced the Yankees yet this season.
Both bullpens have been dependable in the postseason, but the Yankees bullpen has been elite, allowing just a 0.58 ERA.
With the Yankees expected to win this game, I’ll assume they won’t have to hit in the bottom of the ninth. That should help keep the score low tonight.
I’m also taking a long shot bet on Jose Ramirez to take a walk tonight. Though his 7.9% walk-rate this season was his worst since 2016, that number is up to 12.5% in the postseason.
Cole’s regular-season walk rate was his highest since 2018. In Cole’s only start vs. Cleveland this year, he walked five batters. Ramirez had three walks in that game. At a two- to-one payout, I’m going to take a shot.
