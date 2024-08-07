Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back Tigers as Underdogs vs. Mariners)
If you love watching and betting on Major League Baseball, you're going to want to find a spot on the couch today because we have 17 games set to take place with two different teams playing each other in a double-header.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick to win each and every matchup set to take place today.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -102
Despite their ability to continue to win games, the Guardians have been abysmal offensively of late. They rank 28th in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1. It's going to be tough for them to rack up victories when posting those numbers. I'll back the Diamondbacks to win the opening game of today's interleague double-header.
Twins vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -136
The Twins offense has been quietly one of the best in baseball of late, ranking fifth in the Majors in OPS dating back to the start of last month. The Cubs are 18th in that stretch. With the pitching matchup being a wash with Joe Ryan (3.59 ERA) taking on Javier Assad (3.19 ERA), I'll back the better offense to get the job done on the road.
Astros vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers +112
The Astros offense has gone ice cold, ranking 27th in OPS dating back to July 1. They're also starting their new acquisition, Yusei Kikuchi, who has a 4.67 ERA on the season. The Rangers have the starting pitcher advantage in Jose Urena (3.70 ERA) and they also rank higher in OPS over the past 30 days, yet are set as home underdogs. I'll take the 'dog.
White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics -190
The White Sox finally broke their losing streak yesterday, but I expect them to start a new one today. They have a batting average of .207 and an OPS of .591 over the last month. Davis Martin (7.11 ERA) won't make things any easier for them today.
Angels vs. Yankees Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -290
The White Sox are unarguably the worst offense in the NFL, but the Angels aren't too far behind. They're second last in OPS at .631 over the last 30 days and they have a tough matchup ahead of them today in Luis Gil (3.20 ERA) and the Yankees.
Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -118
You can take what I wrote about Game 1 of this doubleheader and apply it to Game 2, except this time, Carlos Carrasco and his bad 5.53 ERA will be on the mound for the Guardians, which makes me like the Diamondbacks even more.
Padres vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +130
The Padres are rightful favorites based on their hot offense, but the Pirates are the side with betting value based on their +130 price tag at home. Marco Gonzales of the Pirates has posted a solid 3.72 ERA through his first six starts this season.
Reds vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -130
No team has been worse against left-handed pitchers this season than the Marlins, who have an OPS of .617 against them. With a lefty in Andrew Abbott (3.41 ERA) on the mound for the Reds today, we should take the opportunity to bet on Cincinnati.
Giants vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -158
After an abysmal first six starts of the season, Blake Snell has returned to his Cy Young form. He has allowed only two earned runs across his last 33.0 innings pitched. San Francisco is a must-bet team when he's on the mound for the remainder of the season.
Angels vs. Yankees Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -240
The Angels offense is too bad for me to be convinced to take a shot on betting on them in any fashion against the Yankees, even with Will Warren (6.75 ERA) on the mound for New York.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -138
The Blue Jays have a bottom 10 offense, the worst bullpen and the Majors, and are starting Bowden Francis (5.64 ERA) on the mound today. I see no reason to bet on them against the Orioles.
Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers +138
I'm going to take a chance on the Brewers as underdogs in this one. The Braves are just 24th in OPS dating back to July 1 while in the same time frame, Milwaukee has done a great job against left-handed pitchers, batting .292 against them. That's going to prove pivotal against Chris Sale (2.71 ERA).
Rays vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -122
I've been waiting all season for the Rays offense to heat up and it's simply not going to happen. I'll take the Cardinals with Erick Fedde (3.34 ERA) on the mound.
Red Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +120
No offense has been more hot than the Red Sox dating back to July 1, rocking an OPS of .862 while batting .291 in that time frame. If you're going to give me underdog odds on the hottest offense in baseball, I'm going to take it 10 times out of 10.
Mets vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Mets: -154
I'm a believer in Paul Blackburn and with him allowing just one earned run in his first start since being acquired by the Mets, I'm going to continue to ride with him and bet the Mets in his second start tonight.
Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers +112
The Tigers have Tarik Skubal (2.57 ERA) on the mound to take on a Mariners team that's batting just .217 over the past month. Seems like an easy underdog bet to me.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies +120
Despite the media and Phillies fans claims the sky is falling with this team, I still have faith that they'll snap out of this cold streak sooner rather than later. They're 16th in OPS dating back to July 1, only two spots below the Dodgers. They're worth a bet as underdogs tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.