Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Can Boston Upset L.A. on Sunday Night?)
The second half of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is in full swing, and bettors and MLB fans have a loaded Sunday slate to dive into on July 21.
Several teams are looking to make a playoff push over the next few weeks -- especially with the trade deadline on the horizon -- and getting off to a hot start after the break is a great way to change your fortune if you're a team on the bubble.
With every MLB squad in action today, I'm breaking down who I believe will win and the odds for them to do so.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -162
Joe Ryan didn't enter the All-Star break on a high note -- allowing eight runs over two July starts -- but the Minnesota Twins ace should lead them to a win on Sunday.
The Milwaukee Brewers have Aaron Civale on the mound (4.94 ERA), and he's led his two teams (Tampa and Milwaukee) to just a 5-14 record in his outings. The Brewers are 0-2 in Civale's starts since acquiring him.
I'll back the Twins to snap a two-game skid at home on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays +136
I'm not sold on this New York Yankees offense that couldn't get anything going in a 9-1 loss on Saturday.
Shane Baz is making just his third start of the season for the Rays, but it's Yankees star Marcus Stroman that I'm most worried about in this game. Stroman has allowed 37 hits in 35.2 innings of work since the start of June, posting a 5.30 ERA over that stretch.
While the Yankees are somehow 5-2 in those seven outings, they're due for some regression in this outings with Stroman struggling.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates +120
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday?
I'm willing to take a chance of them as home underdogs, as lefty Marco Gonzales (2.45 ERA) has been solid in four outings in 2024. Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies have the second-most strikeouts in the league against lefties despite ranking in the top-10 in MLB in OPS against them.
Tyler Phillips is making his third appearance of his career for the Phils, and he boasts a 4.50 ERA and 4.66 FIP. If there's a pitching matchup where the Pirates could win with Gonzales on the bump, it's this one.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -142
This is a pretty simple fade of St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas, who comes into this game with a 5.13 ERA this season.
The Cards are just 9-11 in his starts, and he was shelled for six runs in his last outing before the break. Atlanta's offense should have an easy time on Sunday.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -108
Both Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott and Washington's Jake Irvin have been pleasant surprises this season, but Irvin entered the break in a bad way, allowing 13 runs and 18 hits over 10 innings (two starts).
I'm going to fade him out of the break with Abbott (3.39 ERA) posting two starts of one earned run or fewer in three July outings.
Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Blue Jays -162
I'll take the Jays to salvage Sunday's game after back-to-back losses, especially with Kevin Gausman on the bump.
Gausman punched out 10 Tigers over six innings earlier this season, and Detroit doesn't have the advantage on the mound with Keider Montero (5.47 ERA) getting the start.
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -142
New York has not been good when Christian Scott is on the mound (2-6 straight up), but we're not going to mess with one of the best trends in baseball.
Miami lefty Trevor Rogers is making his 20th appearance of the season on Sunday, and the Marlins are just 4-15 so far when he takes the mound. Rogers hasn't been great (4.72 ERA) and Miami's offense is one of the worst in baseball.
I'll take the Mets as road favorites.
San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -115
Both the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians have solid starters on the mound in San Diego's Michael King (3.41 ERA) and Cleveland's Ben Lively (3.58 ERA).
However, it's the Guardians' record at home that sways me on Sunday. Cleveland is elite at Progressive Field, going 31-12 straight up. At this price, the Guardians are a must bet on Sunday.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -230
Kansas City is another elite team at home this season (33-18 straight up) and it has a major advantage over the lowly Chicago White Sox.
Seth Lugo (2.48 ERA) should give the Royals a great chance to win this game against youngster Drew Thorope, who has seen his FIP creep close to 5.00 across six big-league outings.
I like the Royals to improve on their already impressive record at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -125
After some rough starts in June, rookie Shota Imanaga has rebounded nicely for the Cubs, allowing just three total runs over his last two starts.
The lefty has led Chicago to a 13-4 record in his 17 starts, and I give him the edge over youngster Brandon Pfaadt on Sunday.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -102
I don't love either starting pitcher in this game -- Dean Kremer has a 4.38 ERA for Baltimore and Andrew Heaney has led the Rangers to just a 6-13 record.
So, why not roll with arguably the best team in baseball? The O's have won three in a row to move to 60-38 on the season, and they crush lefties (fourth in OPS). I expect them to steal this game on Sunday.
San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies +120
Austin Gomber has been dominant at home for the Rockies (3.54 ERA in eight starts), and I think he's a little undervalued against San Francisco youngster Hayden Birdsong (5.13 FIP) on Sunday.
The Giants have also struggled mightily on the road, going just 19-30 straight up in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels +114
With two bad teams facing off, I'm going to roll with the underdog on Sunday.
The A's are one a three-game winning streak, but Joey Estes (5.29 ERA) has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings. The Angels are going to rely on multiple arms after Carson Fulmer (3.45 ERA), but they're worth a shot given how bad Oakland has been in 2024.
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -105
Ronel Blanco (2.56 ERA) is on the mound for Houston, and he's led the Astros to a 13-5 record in 18 starts in 2024.
Seattle does have a good starter in Bryan Woo (2.45 ERA) on the bump, but the Mariners are taking at the moment, dropping five games in a row to lose the AL West lead. I'll take the Astros to steal a road win on Sunday.
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox
An underdog pick for Sunday Night Baseball?
The Boston Red Sox could be in a good spot to steal a game from the Los Angeles Dodgers, as starter Kutter Crawford has been red hot as of late, allowing just one run and 10 total hits across three starts (20.0 innings of work) in the month of July.
Meanwhile, James Paxton (4.38 ERA) is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he's gotten shelled over his last seven outings (since the start of June), posting a 6.12 ERA. Los Angeles is somehow 5-2 in those outings and 13-4 overall when Paxton starts, but I'm waiting for that to come back to earth with the lefty struggling.
Boston is also one of the best road teams in the league (29-19 straight up), so it wouldn't shock me if it steals this matchup on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.