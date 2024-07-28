Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Yankees-Red Sox Rubber Match)
A loaded Major League Baseball slate kicks off at 11:35 a.m. EST on Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Then, it wraps up tonight with the best rivalry in baseball, as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox battle in the third game of their weekend series after splitting the first two matchups on Friday and Saturday.
If you're looking to bet on MLB today, you've come to the right place, as I'm making a straight up pick for all 15 games on Sunday!
Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -130
Hunter Greene is on the mound for the Reds against a Rays team that is a full-blown tear down after trading away Randy Arozarena.
Greene has been great as of late, allowing one or fewer runs in four straight starts, including an elite showing in three July outings (20.0 inning pitched, seven hits allowed, 0.45 ERA).
I'll trust the flame-throwing righty to stay hot on Sunday morning.
San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres +130
Could San Diego be in line for an upset on Sunday?
The Baltimore Orioles are struggling as of late, losing two in a row and six of their last 10, holding just a one-game lead over the Yankees.
Albert Suarez gets the ball for the O's in this one, and he left his last start early and has really struggled in July with a 8.31 ERA in three starts. He has to be better if the O's want to get back on track, especially since Randy Vasquez has turned in five straight starts with two or fewer earned runs for the Padres.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians +124
I'm taking a shot on an underdog here, as Joey Cantillo is making his MLB debut for the Guardians while Kolby Allard is making his season debut for the Phillies.
Allard has a career ERA of 6.10, so I don't mind fading him here against a tough Cleveland lineup.
Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers -115
Jon Gray is pitching well as of late for Texas, posting a 3.57 ERA in four outings (three starts) in the month of July. Meanwhile, Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios has a 6.02 ERA since the start of June (nine starts), a concerning trend after he entered that month with a sub 3.00 ERA.
The Jays are three games under .500 at home this season, so I wouldn't be shocked to see them lose in an unfavorable pitching matchup.
Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -108
I think Reynaldo Lopez (2.12 ERA) is undervalued here against New York Mets lefty David Peterson.
Peterson ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA (5.56) a sign that his 3.14 ERA is a bit of fluke in 2024.
Bet on the Braves as slight underdogs.
Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -185
Bailey Ober has been pitching well for the Twins, turning in several starts in a row with three or fewer earned runs, lowering his ERA from 4.94 to 4.04 since the start of June.
The Tigers are rolling with a bullpen game, starting Alex Faedo, and they're putting a lot of pressure on a team with a 4.06 bullpen ERA this season.
I'll roll with the Twins to improve to 11-9 when Ober is on the mound.
Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -170
Cole Ragans (3.23 ERA) has been terrific for the Royals all season long, and he should keep up the Royals' impressive record at home.
Kansas City is 36-21 straight up at Kauffman Stadium, and it should be able to handle Javier Assad and the Cubs bullpen on Sunday.
Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -108
Garrett Crochet is on the mound, but that hasn't even been enough for the Chicago White Sox to win games this season. Chicago is 7-14 in the All-Star's 21 starts, and it has dropped six straight outings from Crochet.
Meanwhile, Bryce Miller has been elite for the Mariners, allowing just two runs across 18.2 innings of work this month. I'll take the M's to win on the road against the worst team in baseball.
Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -205
The Miami Marlins are downright awful on the road this season -- 17-32 -- and they've now traded away one of their best players in Jazz Chisholm (moved to the New York Yankees).
I'll back the Brewers and Tobias Meyers (3.14 ERA) to improve to 30-19 at home in 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers +105
Yes, the Dodgers are starting a youngster in River Ryan (second career outing) but Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti has been awful in 2024.
Arrighetti has a 5.65 ERA, and the Astros are just 7-11 straight up when he takes the mound this season. I'll gladly jump on the Dodgers are road underdogs on Sunday.
Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals +130
I don't mind taking a shot on the Nationals to pull off the sweep with DJ Herz (4.95 ERA) on the mound.
The Nats have lost four straight starts by Herz, but he's been fine in 2024, allowing four or fewer earned runs in all eight of his starts. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are relying on Miles Mikola (5.02 ERA) in this game.
Neither pitcher inspires me, but the Nats are 6-4 in their last 10 and playing some of their best baseball of the season. I'll take a shot on the road dog.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -205
I don't love the idea of laying this price with the Giants, but Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber is a must fade on the road.
In 10 road starts, Gomber has a 5.61 ERA and opponents are hitting an insane .291 against him away from Coors Field. The Giants should tee off on Gomber on Sunday.
Oakland A's vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels -135
Can the Angels snap a three-game skid on Sunday?
Jose Soriano should put them in a good spot to do so, as he's posted a 2.95 ERA over his last six starts, leading the Angels to a 4-2 record.
I think he has the advantage over Osvaldo Bido and the A's, who will likely use a lot of their bullpen in this one since Bido hasn't pitched more than five innings in an outing in 2024.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -118
Pittsburgh Pirates righty Mitch Keller has been solid in 2024, posting a 3.34 ERA in 20 starts, and the Pirates are also 14-6 in those outings.
Now, Pittsburgh gets a shot at youngster Yilber Diaz, who was rocked for nine hits and seven runs in his last outing. I'll back Keller to lead the Pirates to a road win on Sunday.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox -108
The Boston Red Sox have been great when Tanner Houck is on the mound in 2024, going 13-7 straight up, and they'll get a crack at the struggling Carlos Rodon on Sunday Night Baseball.
The Yankees are just 1-6 in Rodon's last seven starts, and his ERA has skyrocketed from 3.08 to 4.42 since the start of June.
I'll fade the lefty on the road on Sunday night.
