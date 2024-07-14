Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Sunday's Action Before All-Star Break)
Sunday marks the final day of Major League Baseball action ahead of the 2024 All-Star Break, so why not make a pick for each game on the 15-game slate?
In Rounding the Bases, we take a look at every MLB game for the day and give a quick take on who to bet on as the winner.
With the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles kicking things off at 11:35 a.m. EST, there's baseball to bet on all throughout this Sunday.
Let's dive into the picks!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -120
The Yankees have dropped five straight starts by Carlos Rodon, and the veteran lefty has a 10.57 ERA over that stretch. He's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball over the last month, and I don't see things changing against an elite Baltimore offense.
Dean Kremer (4.42 ERA) hasn't been great for the O's, but I'll give him the edge in this one at home.
Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals +114
Brady Singer has been terrific for Kansas City in 2024 (2.93 ERA), and the Royals righty has allowed one or fewer earned runs in four straight starts.
Boston has Brayan Bello (5.40 ERA) on the bump, and he's somehow led the Sox to a 10-6 record despite his awful ERA. I think that finally catches up to him on Sunday against a far superior starter in Singer.
Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -238
The A's are just 14-36 on the road in 2024 and they'll have Joey Estes (5.53 ERA) on the mound in this one.
I can't fade the Phils, who are 22 games over .500 at home, in this series finale.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays -130
I'm going to take Tampa at home with Ryan Pepiot (4.20 ERA, 3.96 FIP) on the mound. While the Guardians have gotten some solid starts out of Ben Lively in 2024, he's struggled a bit as of late, posting a 5.67 ERA over his last five outings.
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets -205
German Marquez will make his 2024 debut for the Rockies on Sunday, which could mean we see a lot of the Colorado bullpen, which has a league-worst 5.86 ERA.
That's a good sign for New York, which is 10-8 when Jose Quintana (today's starter) takes the mound in 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers +145
I'm going to take a shot on the Tigers as home dogs with the Dodgers in a world of hurt due to injuries to their starting staff.
Detroit comes into this one winning seven of its last 10 games while the Dodgers have dropped seven of 10.
Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -180
Want perfect dueling trends for Sunday's Marlins-Reds matchup? You got 'em.
Cincinnati is 10-3 when Nick Lodolo starts in the 2024 season, while the Marlins are just 3-15 in Trevor Rogers' 18 outings. Miami is a must fade on the road in this spot.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -205
We're going to see much of the Chicago bullpen (4.60 season ERA) in this one for me to bet on anyone but the Pirates.
Jared Shuster will begin things as an opener, and I'd rather back the Pirates when Mitch Keller is on the mound. They're 12-6 in his 18 starts in 2024.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers +114
I'm waiting for the regression to come for Ronel Blanco, who has a 2.53 ERA but a 4.41 FIP so far in 2024.
Yes, Houston is 13-4 in his starts, but I'm going to make a contrarian play and take Texas to win for a third time this season when Max Scherzer is on the mound.
Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals +124
Both Colin Rea and Jake Irvin were knocked around in their last start, but I like Irvin to bounce back in this spot.
The Nationals righty has a 3.13 ERA this season, and he's only allowed more than three earned runs in five outings. As for Rea, he could be due for some regression with his FIP sitting at 4.67 despite his 3.81 ERA.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs +110
Jameson Taillon (2.99 ERA) has been a far better pitcher than Miles Mikolas (4.88 ERA) despite Mikolas making two great starts to begin July.
Both starters have already pitched twice against their division rival, with Mikolas fairing a little better. However, I'm not sold on him stringing another great start together given how up and down he's been in 2024.
Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -130
Blake Snell spun five scoreless innings in his first start back from the IL on July 9, and I expect more of the same against the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins have been solid on the road, but I can't get behind Chis Paddack (5.18 ERA) in this spot.
Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -170
The Angels are going with an opener in this game, a bad sign for them since their bullpen ERA is 4.53 on the season.
Meanwhile, Logan Gilbert (2.94 ERA) gets the ball for the Mariners. He hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in a start all year, giving Seattle a terrific floor in this game. I love the M's to grab a road win.
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -185
When Chris Sale (2.74 ERA) is on the mound, the Braves are a must bet.
Atlanta is 12-6 in the lefty's 18 starts, and Sale has six straight outings with two or fewer earned runs allowed.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks -148
Don't look now, but Arizona has won four straight and is now second in the NL West ahead of the All-Star break.
With ace Zac Gallen on the mound, I don't mind taking the D-Backs as home favorites against a Toronto team that is six games under .500 on the road.
