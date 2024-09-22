Monday Night Football Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Commanders vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday night with a matchup between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.
You can check out the latest odds for the game along with my final score prediction here. In this article, I'm going to focus on my favorite type of prop bet; anytime touchdown scorers.
There are three players I'm targeting to score in this interconference showdown. Let's dive into it.
Commanders vs. Bengals Touchdown Bets
- Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown (+165)
- Tee Higgins Touchdown (+170)
- Terry McLaurin Touchdown (+290)
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown
Brian Robinson Jr. has had a fantastic start to the season. He has 29 carries for 173 yards through the first two games, averaging a blistering 6.0 yards per carry. If the Commanders are smart, they'll run the ball early and often against the Bengals on Monday night, making Robinson a great bet to find the end zone at +165.
He has one touchdown already this season.
Tee Higgins Touchdown
Tee Higgins will be making his first start of the season and this will be a good matchup for both he and the Bengals pass attack. The Commanders' biggest weakness is their secondary, ranking 29th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 7.8 yards per throw.
Don't put it past him to score a touchdown in his first game of 2024.
Terry McLaurin Touchdown
There have been some question marks surrounding Terry McLaurin's production through the first two weeks of the season, but he's still leading the Commanders in targets (12) and receptions (eight). The narrative around his slow start has caused him to have some of the best value to score a touchdown in Monday night's showdown.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!