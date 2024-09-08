SI

Monday Night Football Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Jets vs. 49ers in NFL Week 1

Iain MacMillan

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) leaps for the first down, at MetLife Stadium, Sunday December 24, 2023.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) leaps for the first down, at MetLife Stadium, Sunday December 24, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets will head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the NFL Week 1 edition of Monday Night Football.

It's our last chance to place some bets for the opening week of the 2024 campaign, so let's make the most of it and try to cash in a few touchdown scorers. Anytime touchdown scorers are some of the most exciting and straightforward bets you can place. All you need is for the player you bet on to find the end zone at any point in the game.

I have three players I'm targeting to score on Monday night.

Jets vs. 49ers Touchdown Bets

  • Breece Hall +125
  • Jauan Jennings +390
  • Allen Lazard +600

Breece Hall Touchdown

Breece Hall is the Jets top offensive weapon and can make noise both on the ground and through the air, He recorded five rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns last season and should be aided in a big way with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

With Rodgers easing back into NFL action, I expect him to rely on Hall early and often in this game. The receivers may feast later this season, but I think Week 1 will be all about Hall.

Jauan Jennings Touchdown

With Brandon Aiyuk reportedly set to play "limited snaps" on Monday night, that could open things up for the 49ers No. 3 receiver, Jauan Jennings. He's expected to take a step forward after a 2023 season where he started just two games.

With Aiyuk seeing limited time, Jennings is worth a bet as a dark horse at +390 odds.

Allen Lazard Touchdown

With Aaron Rodgers set to play in his first full game since 2022, I expect him to not only rely on the Jets' run game but also on receivers that he knows and trusts. Allen Lazard falls under that category as he played with Rodgers for five years in Green Bay from 2018-2022.

If Rodgers leans' on his former Packers teammate, Lazard is going to prove to be a good bet to find the end zone at 6-1.

