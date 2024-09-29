Monday Night Football Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Titans vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 4
The Miami Dolphins season has changed quite a bit with the injury to Tua Tagovailoa, but the team is hoping to find an answer with Tyler Huntley taking over on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.
Huntley will share the backfield with budding star De'Von Achane. Can Huntley use his legs to give the Dolphins a different and more effective look on offense than Skylar Thompson? One thing is for sure, Achane is going to factor in heavily.
Here's a pair of anytime touchdown scorer props we are eyeing on Monday Night Football between the Titans and Dolphins.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer for Titans vs. Dolphins
- Tyler Huntley (+340)
- De’Von Achane (-110)
Tyler Huntley
Huntley has been activated ahead of this game and is in line to start for the Dolphins in Week 4, the team’s third quarterback of the young season.
The former Ravens quarterback adds a dynamic with his legs in this Dolphins offense and I can see a package set up for Huntley around the goal line in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Huntley is more than capable with his legs, rushing in three touchdowns across 23 appearances in his pro career and a threat at all times to take off.
This number is insane for a player that is this mobile and is starting at quarterback. I believe he is being depressed given his new role on the roster and the low total in the game.
De’Von Achane
With a low total, touchdowns aren’t expected to be coming in bunches, but I believe across the two team’s Achane is the most likely player to find the end zone.
The Dolphins have ramped up Achane’s usage a ton this season, especially with the changes at quarterback due to the injury of Tua Tagovaiola.
Achane played 74% of snaps last week and has at least 14 touches in all three games. Against the Bills in Week 2 on a short week, we saw the possibility of how many touches he can get, taking 22 carries and getting seven targets.
Achane only has two touchdowns on the young season, but his volume makes him more likely than not to find the end zone given the circumstances of the Dolphins offense. I'm going to count on McDaniel to make life easier for his new quarterback and force feed his top running back.
