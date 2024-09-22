Monday Night Football Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3
The Washington Commanders face off with the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football.
The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season, and will look to get Ja’Marr Chase going vs. the struggling Commanders secondary.
Rookie Jayden Daniels is looking for his second win with the Commanders, and his first in primetime.
The game total is set at 48.5 and the home team is favored by -7.5. Here is what I am playing in this matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Bengals
Jayden Daniels over 49.5 rushing yards (-115) and Jayden Daniels anytime TD (+130)
Daniels has 10+ rushing attempts per game this season and the Bengals are allowing 5.55 yards per attempt to opposing QBs. Patrick Mahomes logged 29 yards vs. the Bengals last weekend, and Daniels is averaging 66 rushing yards per game.
A team-high 44% of the Commanders’ red zone rushes belong to the rookie QB who had two rushing scores vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. This is an attractive payout for Daniels to cross the goal line.
Zach Ertz over 26.5 receiving yards (+105)
Ertz’s eight targets this season are second only to Terry McLaurin for the Commanders. He’s caught seven of them for an average of 12.9 per catch.
Daniels is an extremely accurate passer, but he’s also a rookie who will continue to lean on the sure-handed veteran, Ertz. Last season, only the Broncos allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Bengals (64 yards per game).
This year, they’ve allowed an average of 30 yards per game to the position.
Brian Robinson, Jr. over 53.5 rushing yards (-115)
The Bengals allowed 120 yards to Rhamondre Stevenson and 90 yards to Isaiah Pacheco. I’ll bet Robinson can get to 54.
Robinson has carried the ball 29 times this season for an average of 6.00 yards per carry. The Bengals are allowing 4.43 yards per carry.
Now, let’s take a big swing….
Ja’Marr Chase 2+ touchdowns (+850)
The Commanders have allowed six passing touchdowns this season, including four to Baker Mayfield in Week 1.
Mike Evans had two touchdowns in that game.
Chase has been quiet to start this season, but this is the perfect time for him to break out. The value is just too good to pass up.
