Monday Night Football Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Jets in Week 6
The Bills take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football.
The Jets will be making their first start since the sudden firing of Robert Saleh on Tuesday. Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich takes over as interim head coach.
The game total is set at 41 with the Bills favored by -2.5.
Here are the player props I’ll be playing Monday night.
Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football
Breece Hall over 52.5 rushing yards (-114) at FanDuel
This week’s matchup with the Bills should get Breece Hall back on track after two down weeks.
The Bills have allowed an average of 109 rushing yards, 6.5 catches and 62 receiving yards per game to opposing runners this season, which includes big games to Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, De’Von Achane, DeeJay Dallas and even Dare Ogumbowale.
With Aaron Rodgers slightly hobbled, Hall should get plenty of action on Monday.
Tyler Conklin over 27.5 receiving yards (-115) at DraftKings
Conklin is averaging 36 receiving yards per game this season, and since Week 3, he’s had the teams’ second-highest target share, averaging five targets per game.
The Bills are not an especially good matchup on paper for tight ends, but he’s seen one more target and tallied more total yards than Allen Lazard across the last three. That’s enough to tell me he’s earned Rodgers’ trust, so I’ll grab this relatively low yardage prop.
