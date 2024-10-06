SI

Monday Night Football Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 5

Jennifer Piacenti

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) reacts with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints Monday night at Arrowhead. 

Kansas City will be playing without RB Isaiah Pacheco and WR Rashee Rice which opens up some interesting markets to target.

The Saints are likely without versatile playmaker,  Taysom Hill. 

Where should we place our bets on Monday? Let’s take a look.

Saints vs. Chiefs Player Props

All odds according to DraftKings. 

  • Justin Watson over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
  • Xavier Worthy over 2.5 rushing yards (-115)
  • Foster Moreau OVER 11.5 receiving yards (-115)

Justin Watson over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)

Watson has run 65% of his routes on the outside this year, and that’s where the Saints have been weakest, allowing an average of 120 receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers.  Watson should pick up some of Rice’s extra routes and exceed this low-yardage prop. 

Xavier Worthy over 2.5 rushing yards (-115)

I like Worthy as a receiver this week, but I’m targeting this rushing prop because he’s exceeded it in three of four games this season. I don’t have enough faith in Kareem Hunt to think the Chiefs won’t continue to be creative with their rookie speedster receiver. 

Foster Moreau OVER 11.5 receiving yards (-115)

Taysom Hill is out for this one, and Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau should both see more targets vs. a Kansas City defense that has allowed an average of 91 receiving yards per game to tight ends. Johnson has been dealing with a forearm injury, so let’s back Moreau here with this low-yardage prop. Moreau had 43 yards in Week 1, another favorable matchup for the position.

Jennifer Piacenti
