Monday Night Football Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Lions in NFL Week 4
The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on Monday night. The Lions are favored by -3.5 at home, and the total is set at 46.5 -- one of the higher totals this week.
There are some exciting matchups to target in this game. Here are the player props I am backing for Monday night, with all odds according to DraftKings.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Lions
Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)
Smith-Njigba has run 84% of his routes from the slot this season while seeing a 20% target share and 29% air yards share for the Seahawks. That sets up well vs. a Lions secondary that has allowed an average of nine catches and 98 yards per game to receivers in the slot, including big games to Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. In a similarly favorable matchup vs. the Patriots in Week 2, Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 117 yards.
DK Metcalf over 62.5 receiving yards (-120)
All of the Seahawks receivers should find success this week vs. a Lions secondary that has allowed the most yards to wide receivers this season (609). Metcalf's 42% air yards share for the Seahawks has resulted in the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL through the first three games. He's averaging 87 receiving yards per game, including 100+ yards in each of the last two.
Jahmyr Gibbs over 20.5 receiving yards (-115)
Sam LaPorta is dealing with a low ankle sprain. Even if he goes, he could be limited. That opens up more opportunities for Gibbs to catch some passes. Gibbs is averaging 25 receiving yards per game, and he has only missed this prop once when he recorded 20 yards in Week 3 vs. the Cardinals.
