Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Eagles in NFL Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons for this week’s Monday Night Football.
Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins headline the matchup, but two superstar runners could be the stars of this game. Both Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are set up for success this week.
The game total is 46 with the Eagles favored by -5.5.
Here are my favorite player props for this primetime matchup.
Each prop is listed next to the sportsbook with the best odds as of this writing. Be sure to keep an eye out for value, as markets will change, and every penny counts when growing your bankroll.
Best Monday Night Football Player Props for Falcons vs. Eagles
Bijan Robinson over 61.5 rushing yards (-115) at BetMGM
Robinson looked every but the bell cow we expected him to be in Week 1, playing 89% of the snaps and rushing 18 times for 68 yards and catching all five of his targets for another 43.
His matchup wasn’t an easy one vs. the Steelers, and he should find plenty of success this week vs. an Eagles defense that allowed 130 rushing yards to Green Bay’s backfield in Brazil.
Saquon Barkley over 97.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115) at DraftKings
Saquon was an absolute beast in his debut vs. the Packers. Not only did he beat Green Bay for 109 ground yards and 23 receiving yards, he found the end zone three times.
The Atlanta defense held Steelers runners to 90 yards in Week 1 but they allowed 43 receiving yards. With no AJ Brown, Saquon should remain heavily featured in this matchup. Barkley can beat them for 98 combined yards.
Ray-Ray McCloud over 19.5 receiving yards (-120) at BetMGM
Am I really giving out a Ray-Ray McCloud prop? Yes. Yes, I am.
McCloud led the team in targets (7) and receiving yards (52) in Week 1, despite playing only 24 snaps. He lined up more than 50% of the time in the slot, and this week he gets an Eagles defense that could not defend the slot in Week 1.
This is an attractive prop for McCloud who would have exceeded this prop in a single catch last weekend.
Jalen Hurts over 33.5 rushing yards (-114) at FanDuel
The Falcons allowed 57 rushing yards to Justin Fields last week, while Hurts rushed for 33 vs. Green Bay. Hurts averaged 35.5 ground yards per game in 2023, and even with Saquon Berkley, he should be able to get to 35 on Monday.
The Falcons allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2023.
