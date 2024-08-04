Most Popular NFL Win Total Bets (Bettors Have No Faith in the Cowboys)

NFL Win Totals @BetMGM & the most popular bets:



Most bet OVERs by 🎟️

🔺Steelers 7.5

🔺Bears 8.5

🔺Patriots 4.5



Most bet OVERs by💰

🔺Steelers 7.5

🔺Chargers 8.5

🔺Cardinals 6.5



Most bet UNDERs by🎟️

🔻Bears 8.5

🔻Cowboys 9.5

🔻Falcons 9.5



Most bet UNDERs by 💰

🔻Cowboys 9.5…