Most Popular NFL Win Total Bets (Bettors Have No Faith in the Cowboys)
We are one month away from the start of the 2024 NFL season which means bettors have begun flocking to sportsbooks to place their favorite futures bets on the upcoming season.
Now that plenty of bets have been placed, we've learned some information about which teams people are fading and which they're betting on to have a big season. BetMGM Sportsbook has released the list of the top three teams who are receiving the most bets on the OVER for their win total as well as the three teams receiving the most money on the UNDER for the win total.
Let's dive into it.
Steelers Receiving Most Bets to go OVER Win Total
The Steelers' win total for the 2024 season is set at 7.5 at BetMGM and they're receiving both the most total bets and the most amount of dollars bet to go OVER that number and finish with at least an 8-9 record.
Mike Tomlin has continued his trend of never coaching the Steelers to a losing record since taking over as head coach in 2007. His worst record in that stretch is 8-8, which happened in 2019 before the NFL moved to a 17-game regular season. Bettors may be flocking to take the OVER on their win total this season with the thought that even if he does finally have a losing record as head coach, they can still cash the ticket if the Steelers finish 8-9.
The main thing working against the Steelers this season is they have the most difficult schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's projected win totals. A big part of that is caused by playing in the AFC North, largely looked at as the most competitive division in the NFL.
The Steelers will open their season against the Falcons in Atlanta. Pittsburgh is currently set as a 2.5-point underdog.
Bettors Have No Faith in the Cowboys
The UNDER 9.5 wins for the Dallas Cowboys has received the second most total bets and the most dollars bet among all 32 teams.
Despite posting three straight 12-5 seasons, bettors seem to think the Cowboys will regress by at least three wins in 2024. A reason for that could be their quiet offseason. Outside of signing linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Cowboys did little to help improve their roster from the previous season.
Ever since going 6-10 in his first season with the team, Mike McCarthy, albeit not having much postseason success, has been fantastic in the regular season.
That's not enough to convince bettors they can mimic that success in 2024.
Dallas will open its season against the Browns in Cleveland. The Cowboys are set as 2-point underdogs.
