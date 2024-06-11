Mystics vs. Dream Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
When will the Washington Mystics finally get a win?
Washington is 0-12 so far this season and comes into Tuesday night’s matchup with the 5-4 Atlanta Dream as a sizable road underdog.
It’s possible the Mystics could be getting some reinforcements on Tuesday, as Brittney Sykes has been upgraded to probable and Shakira Austin has been upgraded to questionable, but is it enough to take down this Atlanta team?
The Dream have struggled offensively (11th in offensive rating) despite having four players averaging double figures, but they do have a win over the Las Vegas Aces and a six-point road win over Washington already this season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players and how to bet on this Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday.
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +7 (-112)
- Dream -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +250
- Dream: -310
Total
- 156.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass, Monumental Sports Network
- Mystics record: 0-12
- Dream record: 5-4
Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Brittney Sykes – probable
- Shakira Austin – questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Mystics vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: Shakira Austin may return in this matchup, but Aaliyah Edwards has been playing well when called upon in the starting lineup. Over the last four games, Edwards is averaging 14.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: After a strong start to the 2024 season, Howard has struggled over her last five games. The star guard is shooting just 31.5 percent from the field over that stretch and averaging 10.4 points per game. Still, the Dream are 3-2 in those games and could be dangerous if she gets back on track.
Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
In the first meeting between these teams, they combined for just 140 points, and that was with Austin (questionable) in the lineup for the Mystics.
These two squads rank 12th (Washington) and 11th (Atlanta) in offensive rating this season, and the Dream are 11th in the league in effective field goal percentage.
Atlanta’s offensive struggles are certainly a major concern, especially with Howard shooting poorly as of late, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Dream lean on their No. 5 defense in this game.
Unlike last season when Atlanta played at a high pace, the Dream rank 10th in pace this season and have played four of their last five games with less than 156.5 points scored.
Washington – even if Austin plays – lacks the offensive firepower to really make a run at pushing this game over the total, and I’m not sold on the Mystics ending their 12-game winning streak on the road.
If the Dream pull off the win, it’s going to be in low-scoring fashion given how they’ve played in 2024.
Bet the UNDER between the league’s two worst offenses.
Pick: UNDER 156.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.