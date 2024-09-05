Mystics vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 5 (Bet on Home Team?)
The Phoenix Mercury have dropped to the No. 7 seed in the WNBA, but they’ve also clinched a playoff spot heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Washington has been playing well as of late, winning four of its last six games to get to 10 wins on the season – one game back of the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed.
Can Washington steal a game on the road and make a playoff push?
Oddsmakers aren’t sold, setting the Mercury as 6.5-point favorites. However, Washington has thrived as an underdog, going 18-11-1 against the spread this season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch, and my prediction for Thursday’s late-night matchup.
Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +6 (-108)
- Mercury -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +205
- Mercury: -250
Total
- 166.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Thursday Sept. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Mystics record: 10-23
- Mercury record: 17-17
Mystics vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – out
Mystics vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: With Shakira Austin out, rookie Aaliyah Edwards should make another start (her fourth in a row) on Thursday. Edwards has been up and down this season, averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. She has just 18 points and 14 rebounds over her last three starts.
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: Copper is coming off a massive game in a win over the Atlanta Dream, shooting 8-for-16 from the field to finish with 28 points, three rebounds, and four assists. One of the best scorers in the W, Copper needs to play at a high level for the Mercury to get back up to the No. 6 seed in the standings.
Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Phoenix is just 5-5 in its last 10 games, but I think it is prime for a bounce-back showing on Thursday.
Even though the Mystics are elite as underdogs, the Mercury are great as favorites (10-4-1 against the spread) and they’re 10-7 ATS overall at home.
The Mercury are No. 6 in offensive rating and net rating at home this season, while the Mystics are one of the worst road teams in the WNBA, ranking 10th in net rating at -6.8 points per 100 possessions.
Washington has won three road games in a row, but two came against struggling teams (Dallas and Chicago), and it is still just 6-11 straight up on the road this season.
I think Phoenix gets back over .500 tonight.
Pick: Mercury -6.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.