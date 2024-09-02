Mystics vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Trend Says Bet Washington)
The Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings both have just nine wins in the 2024 season, but they’re not completely out of the playoff picture, sitting just two games back of the No. 8-seeded Chicago Sky.
Dallas has looked better since the Olympic break with Satou Sabally in the lineup, but it still ranks dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating after allowing 100 points in a loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have once again been without star forward Shakira Austin, who could miss this game with an ankle injury. Washington is just 5-11 on the road, but it’s been one of the best teams to bet on in 2024.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup on Tuesday night.
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +4.5 (-110)
- Wings -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +160
- Wings: -192
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 9-23
- Wings record: 9-23
Mystics vs. Wings Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – day-to-day
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Mystics vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: If Shakira Austin (ankle) sits on Tuesday, Edwards could be in line for a bigger role. The rookie is averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. She’s started the last two games for Washington.
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: Arike put on a show in Sunday’s loss to the Fever, scoring 34 points and knocking down 9-of-16 shots from beyond the arc. The Wings guard has not been super efficient this season (37.6 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from 3), but she’s been asked to do a lot with several players missing time for Dallas.
Mystics vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
This is just the eighth time Dallas has been favored this season, and the Wings are a dreadful 1-6 against the spread in that spot in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are one of the best teams in the league as underdogs, going 17-11-1 against the spread. They’re 20-11-1 against the spread overall despite winning just nine games.
Washington has a stronger defense (No. 8 in defensive rating) than the Wings, but it does lack the scoring punch that the Wings have with Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale. Still, the Mystics are 2-0 straight up against the Wings this season.
Even with Sabally back, I don’t know if Dallas defends enough to truly pull away and blow out anyone this season. I’ll take the points in this matchup between two teams outside the playoff picture.
Pick: Mystics +4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.