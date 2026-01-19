Naomi Osaka vs. Antonia Ruzic Prediction, Odds for Australian Open First Round

Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return to national recognition during the U.S. Open in 2025, making the semifinal of a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the Australian Open back in 2021.

Now, the No. 16 player in the world is looking to win the Australian Open for the third time in her career, starting with a first-round match against Antonia Ruzic in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Osaka is favored to win this match against Ruzic, who is playing in just her second Grand Slam event after she was a first-round exit in the 2025 U.S. Open. These two have yet to face off in their respective careers, but Osaka clearly has the advantage, especially if she’s starting to find her old form that once had her as the No. 1 player in the world.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s Australian Open history and my prediction.

Naomi Osaka vs. Antonia Ruzic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Naomi Osaka: -421

Antonia Ruzic: +313

Total

20.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Naomi Osaka vs. Antonia Ruzic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+

Naomi Osaka vs. Antonia Ruzic Australian Open History

Naomi Osaka

Osaka has a lot of fond memories at Melbourne Park, as she won the event back in 2021 and 2019, but she has not made it to the quarterfinals in any other appearance.

Last year, Osaka showed signs that she was getting back to her elite form, making the third round of the Australian Open after 2024 ended with only first or second round exits in the Grand Slam events.

Osaka is looking to build on a strong finish to 2025, where she nearly advanced to the U.S. Open final.

Antonia Ruzic

This is Ruzic’s first appearance in the Australian Open in her career, as the No. 65 player in the world has yet to advance out of the first round at a Grand Slam.

She lost her first match at the U.S. Open in 2025, and this is a tough first-round matchup for her against a two-time Australian Open champion.

Naomi Osaka vs. Antonia Ruzic Prediction and Pick

There isn’t a ton of value in betting on Osaka to win this match, but I do think she can do so in less than 20.5 games.

Ruzic was downed in straight sets by Taylor Townsend (6-4, 6-4) as the U.S. Open in 2025, and Osaka has a superior player – even though her days of being World No. 1 may be behind her.

Osaka did not have a ton of great showings after the U.S. Open, although she did win two matches at the Japan Women’s Open before a walkover in the quarterfinals.

I think she can win in straight sets in this match, especially since she’s reached the third round at Melbourne Park in six of her last seven appearances.

Pick: UNDER 20.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

