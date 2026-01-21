Naomi Osaka vs. Sorana Cîrstea Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Naomi Osaka entered the Australian Open as the No.16-ranked women's player, but she's looking to make a deep run and contend for her third Australian Open title.

She'll face Soroana Cirstea in the second round, a 35-year-old who is looking to make it to the third round of the tournament for the first time since 2022.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second round showdown.

Naomi Osaka vs. Sorana Cirstea Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Naomi Osaka -166

Sorana Cirstea +130

Total

OVER 22.5 Games (-110)

UNDER 22.5 Games (-135)

Naomi Osaka vs. Sorana Cirstea How to Watch

Date: January 22

Time: 3 am ET

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Naomi Osaka vs. Sorana Cirstea: History and How They Got Here

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka hasn't made it to the final of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open. She showed a flash of her former greatness at last year's U.S. Open when she made it to the semifinals before being eliminated by Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka fans have to be a little bit concerned that it took her three sets to get past Antonia Ruzic in the opening round, including barely squeaking by her by a score of 6-4 in the third set.

Sorana Cirstea

Sorana Cirstea is at the back end of her career, but is looking to make one more deep run at a Grand Slam. The 35-year-old Romanian has made it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam twice in her career, at the French Open in 2009 and the U.S. Open in 2023. She has never made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The furthest she's made it at this tournament was a fourth-round appearance in both 2017 and 2022.

She defeated Eva Lys in three sets in the opening round.

Naomi Osaka vs. Sorana Cirstea Best Bet to Place

These two competitors have faced each other once before, but it was back in 2015 in the qualifying for Wimbledon. Cirstea got the better of Osaka, winning 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

It's tough to trust Osaka when it comes to betting on this match. She went 1-1 at the United Cup earlier this month, losing to Maria Sakkari. Her flash in the pan at the U.S. Open was then followed up by going 3-3 in her final six matches of 2025, including conceding in her match against Jagueline Cristian in October.

We know Osaka has the talent, but the psychological aspect of her game is unpredictable at best.

Meanwhile, Cirstea seems to be in phenomenal form. She made it to the Round of 16 before losing to the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, at the Brisbane International earlier this month.

I'm going to back the Romanian as an underdog in Round 2.

Pick: Sorana Cirstea +130 via DraftKings

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!