Nationals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day

The Chicago Cubs are one of the biggest favorites on the board for MLB Opening Day as they host the Washington Nationals.

Chicago went 92-70 last season, including an impressive 50-31 at home, while Washington had just 66 wins on the year.

The Cubs are looking to start this season on a high note on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Cubs on MLB Opening Day.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-112)

Cubs -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Nationals +184

Cubs -226

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nationals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.25 ERA in 2025)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA in 2025)

Nationals vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): NATS, MARQ

Nationals record: 0-0

Cubs record: 0-0

Nationals vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Cade Cavalli worked his way up through the system in recent years and is now the Opening Day starter for the Nationals. He made his second major-league start last season in August, and picked up his first MLB win a few weeks later against the Phillies.

Cavalli pitched at least five innings in 7 of 10 starts last season, and there should be favorable conditions in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. The wind is expected to be blowing in from left field, and there is a chance of rain later on in the day.

I’m expecting a lower-scoring game – which I’ll get to next – that allows Cavalli to get through at least five innings. He only allowed four hits and one unearned run in 12 innings across four spring training starts this season.

Nationals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

As mentioned above, it’s going to be pitching weather at Wrigley Field this afternoon. The winds are blowing in, and that’s good news for the UNDER.

I’m a bit wary of the Cubs being able to string some hits together to put up a crooked number, but this total still feels too high given the situation.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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