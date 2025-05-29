Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 29
The Mariners will look to bounce back after an embarrassing 9-0 routing from the Nationals in Thursday’s rubber match at T-Mobile Park. After winning the series opener 9-1, the Mariners managed just three hits.
The Nationals, meanwhile, have now won seven of their last 10 games and are showing signs of life behind an improving young rotation and timely hitting. Washington sends left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.47 ERA) to the mound, who racked up nine strikeouts in six innings against the Giants in his previous start.
He’ll be opposed by Mariners rookie Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.95 ERA), who is off to a rocky third major league season with a 5.95 ERA and a 2-2 record.
Let’s talk more about how the series finale could unfold after an abundance of runs throughout the first two games.
Nationals vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals -1.5 (+172)
- Mariners +1.5 (+210)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+102)
- Mariners (-120)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Nationals vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.47 ERA)
- Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.95 ERA)
Nationals vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, ROOTNW
- Nationals Record: 25-30
- Mariners Record: 30-24
Nationals vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- MacKenzie Gore Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-128 at FanDuel)
Gore has quietly been one of the more reliable strikeout arms in the National League, and Thursday presents another strong opportunity for him to exceed his prop.
He has a 2–5 record and a middling 3.40 ERA, but has stacked up 93 strikeouts in 62 ⅓ innings, including back-to-back starts with nine punchouts heading into this game. He’s hit this strikeout line in three of his last four outings and continues to miss bats with a deep, effective pitch mix that features a changeup that has a negative-three run value and a cutter that is putting away 38% of hitters down in the count.
Now he faces a Mariners team that’s prone to cold stretches at the plate — and is coming off a 9–0 shutout loss, no less. If Seattle’s offense remains quiet, Gore has a clear path to racking up strikeouts once again.
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I know it seems strange to fade the team who’s pitcher I just backed in the same breath, but the Mariners are well-positioned to bounce back at home after the 9-0 spanking.
Seattle is five games over .500 following a loss this season, and they’ve won six of Emerson Hancock’s eight starts despite two poor outings. On the other side, MacKenzie Gore may be racking up strikeouts, but his 2-5 record reflects the Nationals’ ongoing struggles to provide him with consistent run support.
Washington is also two games below .500 following a win. Things should tighten off up after a couple days of sloppy baseball, and the Mariners have the edge to respond and take the series.
Pick: Mariners (+102 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.