Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Washington Nationals opened up a three-game set in Philadelphia with a 13-2 thrashing of the Phillies on Monday night. The Nats scored five in the first inning and never looked back, with the Phillies only scoring on a two-run home run in the fifth.

Philadelphia has now lost three straight since a win on Opening Day, while the Nationals are 3-1 after taking two of three from the Cubs at Wrigley.

It’ll be prospect Andrew Painter making his MLB debut for the Phillies, opposed by PJ Poulin for Washington.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Tuesday, March 31.

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Nationals vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-126)

Phillies -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Nationals +159

Phillies -194

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Nationals: PJ Poulin (2-1, 3.65 ERA in 2025)

Phillies: Andrew Painter (MLB Debut)

Nationals vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NATS, NBCSP+, MLBN

Nationals record: 3-1

Phillies record: 1-3

Nationals vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Painter OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Andrew Painter is finally making his MLB debut after dealing with injuries in the last two years. The youngster underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2023 and missed most of the 2024 season, and was inconsistent last year.

One thing that has been consistent with Painter, though, is his strikeout stuff. He had 111 strikeouts in 106.2 innings at Triple-A last season, and 290 strikeouts in 272.2 innings in the minor leagues in his career.

Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

While I like Painter to rack up the strikeouts, I can’t rely on the Phillies' offense right now. They’ve scored 14 runs in four games, with the Nationals nearly matching that total last night.

The Phillies have to earn being nearly -200 favorites after their slow start, and they haven’t done that yet. I’ll take the Nationals as big road underdogs after winning as +142 dogs last night.

Pick: Nationals +159

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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