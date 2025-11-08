Navy vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The AAC’s top team is in danger of losing the top spot. Navy will visit No. 10 Notre Dame as a 26.5-point underdog on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are on a roll and will be looking to win their seventh straight game while the Midshipmen hope to avoid losing for a second straight week.
Notre Dame has turned its season around after opening the year with losses to Miami and No. 3 Texas A&M. Navy, on the other hand, has hardly been challenged in 2025 and will enter Week 11 after suffering its first loss of the year in a 14-point defeat. The Midshipmen will likely have a difficult time bouncing back against another tough opponent
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Navy vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Navy: +26.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame: -26.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Navy: +1600
- Notre Dame: -4500
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Navy vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Navy Record: 7-1
- Notre Dame Record: 6-2
Navy vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Navy
Blake Horvath: Horvath has now rushed for more than 100 yards with at least one rushing touchdown in six straight games. He’s thrown for just seven touchdowns with five picks, but regularly affects games in a major way with his legs. Navy’s offensive schemes could be rendered ineffective by the size, speed and strength of Notre Dame’s defense, though.
Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love: Love has now gone over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games and tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns in a game for the fourth time this season against Boston College. The star running back has amassed 11 rushing touchdowns this year and Navy’s defense has been gashed by high-usage backs on several occasions this year.
Navy vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Neither team has been especially strong against the spread this year, but Navy is definitely in worse shape.
The Midshipmen have failed to cover in five straight games despite their winning streak that ended last week. They’re 1-2 against the spread on the road and will likely experience the most intense environment they’ve seen so far on Saturday.
Notre Dame has one of the country’s best run defenses and is built to steamroll Navy on offense. Roll with the favorites here.
PICK: Notre Dame -26.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
