NBA Atlantic Division Odds for 2024-25 Season (Boston Favored in Three-Team Race)
The Boston Celtics ran away with the Atlantic Division title — and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference — last season, and oddsmakers are expecting a repeat performance in the 2024-25 campaign.
Boston is heavily favored in what is expected to be a three-team division race this season.
It makes sense, as the C’s returned all of their core rotation players from last season’s title run, but the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks made upgrades to improve their rosters and compete for the top spot in the division this offseason.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and a breakdown for every team in the Atlantic Division this season:
Atlantic Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: -145
- New York Knicks: +290
- Philadelphia 76ers: +380
- Toronto Raptors: +40000
- Brooklyn Nets: +60000
As an odds on favorite, Boston has an implied probability of 59.18 percent to win the division this season.
With the Sixers likely prioritizing Joel Embiid’s health, this could come down to a two-team race.
Boston Celtics
Even with Kristaps Porzingis out to start the season, Boston is heavily favored in every market in the NBA.
The talent and continuity from last season’s roster make it hard to pass up — even at this lofty price — to win the division.
New York Knicks
The Knicks made a big splash to add Karl-Anthony Towns right before training camp, but it has limited their depth this season.
Still, New York is going to chase regular season wins under Tom Thibodeau, and it fought through injuries to finish second in the East last season.
Philadelphia 76ers
I’m likely staying away from the Sixers in this market, as I’d expect them to focus on keeping Embiid and Paul George healthy for the playoffs.
Still, this roster is loaded with talent after adding PG, Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond in free agency.
Toronto Raptors
Not gonna happen.
The Raptors may end up being frisky, but it’s in their best interest to finish as a lottery team since they’ve already paid key pieces such as Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Adding cheap, quality talent would go a long way to get them back to the playoffs in the future.
Brooklyn Nets
Don’t even consider it. The Nets have already begun blowing up their roster, and they should trade off more pieces by the deadline.
