NBA Best Bets and Props Today (How to bet Knicks vs. Hornets)
Don't let March Madness distract you from the fact we still have NBA games to watch and bet on tonight. Even if you don't have enough screens to dedicate one to pro basketball, at least we can still place a few wagers and try to win some money.
There are five games across the board to bet on tonight and I'm going to break down my best pick on a side, total, and player prop. Let's dive into them.
Best NBA Picks Today
- Pacers vs. Nets UNDER 223.5 (-110) via BetMGM
- Knicks -7.5 (-110) via BetMGM
- Coby White OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+130) via FanDuel
Nets vs. Pacers Prediction
The Brooklyn Nets have been an UNDER team this season, going 39-30 to the UNDER, and I expect that trend to continue tonight against the Pacers. The Nets rank 28th in the NBA in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored, scoring at least one point on just 47.3% of possessions. They do better in opponent Floor%, which they come in at 20th at 50.7%.
On top of their strength being defensive, the Nets also play at the slowest pace in the NBA, averaging just 99.8 possessions per game. That has lowered even further over their last three games, down to 96.7.
The two times these two teams played this season, the games ended with totals of 189 and 212, well below the set total for tonight's game. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110)
Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction
The weakness of the Knicks' defense is their ability to defend the perimeter, ranking second last in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage. Luckily, the Hornets are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, ranking 28th (33.8%) in that stat.
The Hornets are horrific in making the most of their offensive possessions, ranking dead last in Floor%, scoring at least one point on just 46.6% of their possessions. Now, they have to face a Knicks defense that ranks in the top half of the league in defensive efficiency.
I'll lay the points with New York.
Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-110)
Bulls vs. Kings Prop Bet
The Sacramento Kings are the worst team in the NBA at defending the three. They rank dead last in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 38.3% from beyond the arc, a full 1.0% worse than any other team.
With that in mind, I'm going to back Coby White to record at least four three-pointers at +128 odds. He's their main three-point shooter, recording 7+ attempts from beyond the arc in four straight games.
If you want to be more conservative, you can bet him to go OVER 2.5 at DraftKings at -154, but I'm going to be aggressive with this play and take OVER 3.5 at FanDuel at +130.
Pick: Coby White OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+130)
