Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Bucks, Celtics, Clippers)

Sunday’s NBA action features a loaded slate of nationally televised games, starting with an NBA Cup Championship rematch between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

Sunday’s Nationally Televised NBA Games

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Those are just three of the 11 games on March 1, and there is a player prop that I’m eyeing for the second matchup (Denver vs. Minnesota) on Sunday.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards may be undervalued against a Denver team that is without two key defenders in Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

Plus, there are three teams that I’m betting on to win on Sunday, including a two-team parlay that features the Boston-Philadelphia clash.

After a rough month of February, I’m looking to turn things around in March to finish this season in the green (currently +4.90 units). Here’s a breakdown of each of the four bets that I love for Sunday’s action.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 183-151 (+4.90 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1474-1388-27 (+38.06 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Bulls

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-120)

Dallas Mavericks Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-118)

Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline Parlay (-156)

Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Bulls

Can the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks pull off a season sweep of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon?

The Bucks have dominated the Bulls in the 2025-26 season, winning by 16, nine and 16 in their three meetings.

With Chicago sporting a makeshift roster since the trade deadline, the team has completely gone in the tank.

Over their last 10 games, the Bulls rank 29th in defensive rating, 30th in offensive rating and 30th in net rating (-14.5 points per 100 possessions). The Bucks, who have won seven of their last 10, have a net rating of -0.2 during that stretch, which has fallen in a big way after a 29-point loss to New York on Friday.

Still, the Bucks are 16-8 against teams that are under .500 this season, and it’s become pretty clear that the Bulls are not trying to win down the stretch of this season.

I will gladly take the Bucks, as they seem to be competing for the play-in rather than tanking, even with Giannis out.

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-120)

The last time Anthony Edwards faced the Nuggets, the two teams went to overtime, and he had a smooth 44 points in that matchup. The All-Star guard is averaging 29.6 points per game this season while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Plus, he’s scored 31 or more points in three of his last four games, including a 40-point showing in a win over Dallas.

The Wolves aren’t running away with many of their wins, and that likely means we’ll see yet another close game with them on the road on Sunday. Edwards had 26 points in his other meeting with Denver, but he shot just 8-for-23 in that game. So, the volume is going to be there for Edwards, and this happens to be a pretty favorable matchup when looking at Denver’s season-long defensive metrics.

With Watson and Gordon out, Edwards should dominate a Denver defense that is 21st in the league in defensive rating this season. Plus, if Julius Randle (questionable) does sit, the Wolves will need even more from their All-NBA guard to compete on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-118)

The Dallas Mavericks are massive underdogs and extremely short-handed on Sunday against the No. 1 defense in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dallas won’t have rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, and P.J. Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful. That leaves the Mavs with every few go-to options on the offensive end, and I think this points line is too high against an OKC team that is relatively healthy entering Sunday’s game.

The Thunder are No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game, allowing just 107.7 per night. Dallas, on the other hand, is 26th in offensive rating and 22nd in effective field goal percentage this season.

With Flagg out, Dallas is going to have a hard time generating great looks, and it scored just 94 points earlier this season when these teams played in Dallas. I’ll trust the OKC defense on Sunday.

Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline Parlay (-156)

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics won’t have Jayson Tatum back on Sunday, but they are still heavily favored against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly has played Boston close in back-to-back games and is actually 2-1 against the C’s this season, but I don’t see it pulling off an upset on Sunday.

The Celtics are 19-9 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games entering this matchup, and it’s pretty clear that Philly is a worse team when Embiid sits.

The Sixers are 21-12 this season when the former league MVP plays and just 12-14 without him. They are averaging nearly six fewer points per game while shooting almost three percent worse from the field.

That simply isn’t going to cut it against a Boston team that is No. 2 in the NBA in offense this season. I’ll back the C’s to win at home on national TV.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost three games in a row, but Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is set to return on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

That’s a major boost for this Clippers team, as it is over .500 when Kawhi plays and well under .500 (4-10) when he doesn’t. This is the second night of a back-to-back for a Pelicans team that lost Zion Williamson to an ankle injury on Saturday.

So, I don’t love backing New Orleans to win on the road, where it has been awful this season (8-21) in 29 games. The Pelicans have won four games in a row, but they are 5-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, posting an average scoring margin of -8.5 points in those games.

The Clippers have played well against under .500 teams, posting a 15-7 record against them in the 2025-26 season. With Kawhi back, I think L.A. is the bet to make on Sunday night.

