Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Celtics-Hornets, Knicks-Thunder, KAT)

What a Sunday for basketball!

Not only are there Elite 8 games for the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments, but a bunch of great NBA games are set to take place as well, including:

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Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

A few injuries have impacted Sunday’s slate, as Steph Curry remains out for Golden State while four key rotation players are on the injury report for Boston.

I’m eyeing four bets for Sunday’s action, including player props for Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis for each of these plays in Sunday’s Peter’s Points!

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 225-180 (+9.94 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1516-1417-27 (+43.09 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-141)

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-110) vs. Boston Celtics

New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder UNDER 223.5 (-110)

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 16.5 Points (-125)

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-141)

Earlier this month, Garland knocked down 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc in a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s now made three or more 3-pointers in nine of 10 games as a starter for the Clippers.

Milwaukee’s defense has gone in the tank in recent weeks, as it’s now 29th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That’s a great sign for Garland, who has taken a ton of 3-pointers since joining the Clippers and returning from a toe issue. He’s shooting 51.6 percent from deep on 7.9 attempts per game with the Clips, averaging 4.1 3s per game.

Garland is an absolute steal at this price on Sunday.

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-110) vs. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as out, Jayson Tatum as available and Neemias Queta and Derrick White as questionable on the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday.

Brown already missed Friday’s game with Achilles tendinitis, and the C’s may decide to punt one of these two games as they look to lock up a top-two seed in the East. Now, Joe Mazzulla’s squad won even though it was short-handed on Friday, but the Hornets may be a tougher matchup than Atlanta – even though the Hawks have been rolling lately against a soft schedule.

Charlotte is No. 2 in the league (behind only the San Antonio Spurs) in net rating over its last 15 games, and it blew out Boston 118-89 back on March 4. The Hornets need every game they can get if they want to avoid the No. 9 or No. 10 (their current spot) seed in the East.

This play is a little bit of a risky one – so I’d understand not tailing – but if Boston sits White and Queta as well as Brown this line is going to fly in Charlotte’s favor. The Hornets are 11-5 against the spread as home favorites this season – the third-best record in the NBA.

New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder UNDER 223.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder combined for just 203 points in their last meeting, and each of their last four games (dating back to the 2023-24 season) have finished with 227 or fewer combined points.

So, I’m betting the UNDER in Sunday’s nationally televised showdown.

The Knicks have defended at a high level since the All-Star break, moving up to fifth in the league in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season. New York is also fifth in opponent points per game.

Meanwhile, OKC has moved up to second in the league in opponent points per game and is No. 1 in defensive rating this season.

Neither of these teams plays at a super fast pace, as the Knicks are 24th in the NBA while the Thunder clock in at No. 14.

This could turn into a half-court game for both squads, and we already saw these teams struggle to crack 100 points in their March 4 matchup.

I’ll gladly go UNDER, as that bet has hit in 21 of the Knicks’ 37 road games.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 16.5 Points (-125)

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is wildly undervalued against OKC on Sunday.

Towns is averaging 20.1 points per game this season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He had 17 points against OKC on just eight shots back on March 4, yet oddsmakers have his points prop down at 16.5 on Sunday.

The Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBa, but Towns has scored 17 or more points in 11 of his 13 games this month and is averaging 21.0 points per game since the All-Star break.

While the star big man is taking three less shots per game than the 2024-25 season, I think this line has been adjusted too far on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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