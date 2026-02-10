Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Booker, Spurs-Lakers, Suns, Pacers)

Tuesday’s NBA action features a smaller four-game slate, but it’s loaded with terrific matchups.

First, the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, and then a litany of Western Conference playoff teams face off to close out the night.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

I’m eyeing a few bets for tonight’s action, including a pick for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who is off the injury report and set to play in his second game in a row after missing several games with an ankle issue.

Tonight’s picks have a little something for everyone: a moneyline parlay, two player props and a team total.

Here’s a full breakdown of each play and the latest odds on Feb. 10.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 166-128 (+8.92 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1457-1365-27 (+42.08 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-160)

Keldon Johnson OVER 10.5 Points (-122)

Indiana Pacers Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112)

Phoenix Suns-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-145)

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-160)

This season, Booker is averaging 6.3 assists on 12.8 potential assists per game, and he had a great game moving the ball in his lone meeting with Dallas.

Booker finished that game with nine assists, and he's coming off a nine-assist game in his first matchup back from an ankle injury on Saturday. In 42 games this season, Booker has recorded at least six dimes on 23 occasions.

Dallas has a solid defensive rating this season (12th in the NBA), but it ranks 19th in opponent assists per game.

Booker is currently posting his highest usage percentage in the last three seasons, and he should remain the primary initiator for Phoenix on offense on Tuesday. I think he's a steal at this line, especially since he immediately returned to his usual role after missing seven games in a row.

Keldon Johnson OVER 10.5 Points (-122)

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 55.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

So, I’m surprised to see his points prop all the way down at 10.5 against a Lakers team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating this season.

Johnson has scored 11 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and 37 of his 52 games overall this season. He’s also given the Lakers a ton of issues in three meetings:

Nov. 5: 12 points (4-of-4 FG)

Dec. 10: 17 points (5-of-9 FG, 3-for-5 from 3)

Jan. 7: 27 points (11-of-13 FG, 2-for-3 from 3)

Johnson’s usage will fluctuate from game to game (he’s only taking 9.3 shots per night), but he’s been extremely efficient and is playing about half of the game (23.8 minutes per night) this season.

I think he’s undervalued on Tuesday with this line set well below his season average.

Indiana Pacers Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112)

The Indiana Pacers have struggled on the road all season long, and now they take on a New York Knicks team that is finding its way on the defensive end as of late.

The Knicks have the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, and they’ve allowed just 98.6 points per game during that stretch. On Super Bowl Sunday, New York held the Boston Celtics’ offense (No. 2 in offensive rating this season) to just 89 points.

The Pacers have some ugly numbers on the road that have contributed to a 3-22 record:

30th in road offensive rating (104.9)

30th in road effective field goal percentage (49.9%)

29th in road points per game (106.8)

21st in road turnovers per game (15.3)

29th in road net rating (-12.8)

So, I have no problem fading this Indy offense, especially with T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Ivica Zubac all questionable for this game.

The Knicks’ defense should be able to hold up at home, even with Mitchell Robinson out and OG Anunoby questionable on the front end of a back-to-back.

Phoenix Suns-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-145)

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are 17-9 straight up at home this season, and they are a solid 9-7 against the spread when favored.

With Devin Booker back in the lineup, I think the Suns are a no-brainer bet against the Mavs, who are one of the worst road teams in the NBA. Dallas has dropped seven games in a row overall, falling 5-16 straight up on the road. It has covered the spread in just seven of those 21 road games – the worst mark in the NBA.

Even though Cooper Flagg has been playing at a high level, I can’t back the Mavs to win this game. They have a road net rating of -5.2 (bottom 10 in the NBA) while the Suns are +5.6 at home, the No. 6 mark in the league.

Phoenix won the first meeting between these teams by nine points in Dallas, and I expect it to roll on Tuesday night with Dallas clearly looking to tank for a better draft pick.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have two double-digit wins over the Lakers this season, and they may add a third on Tuesday with Los Angeles potentially short-handed.

The Lakers were down Luka Doncic (hamstring) in each of their last two games, and there’s a chance he could sit out this game as well with the All-Star break looming. Not only that, but the Lakers now have to consider playing LeBron James and Austin Reaves on the second night of a back-to-back just to hang around with this Spurs team that is No. 2 in the Western Conference.

San Antonio is just 13-12-1 against the spread on the road, but the Lakers dropped to 2-5 against the spread as home dogs on Monday night, losing to the Thunder even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out.

I’d be shocked if Reaves (calf) played in this back-to-back since he’s been on a minutes restriction, and the Lakers may decide to load up for Thursday’s game against Dallas before the break.

Plus, the Lakers simply aren’t on the same level as the Spurs this season. L.A. has a negative net rating (-0.1) while the Spurs are fifth in the league at +5.4.

I love the Spurs to win big on the road on Tuesday.

