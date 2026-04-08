Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Booker, Thunder-Clippers, Spurs Wing)

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is winding down, and several teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday as they battle for playoff or play-in position.

I’m aiming to enter the playoffs with a positive record this season, but things have tightened after a few down showings, including a 1-for-3 night on Tuesday.

Still, there are three plays that I’m eyeing for Wednesday’s action, including a spread bet in the Los Angeles Clippers-Oklahoma City Thunder game since OKC may decide to rest players on the second night of a back-to-back.

In addition to that, there’s a San Antonio Spurs starter that may be undervalued with both Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle listed as doubtful tonight.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and analysis behind my NBA Best Bets for April 8.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 239-198 (+2.40 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1530-1435-27 (+35.56 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

Los Angeles Clippers +6.5 (-105) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Devin Booker 25+ Points (-155)

Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

Spurs wing Devin Vassell should have a much bigger role on offense on Wednesday night with both Wembanayma and Castle listed as doubtful against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vassell is averaging 14.0 points on 11.3 shots per game this season, but his numbers make a major leap in the games that Wemby has missed. In 14 games without the All-NBA center, Vassell is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, taking 13.2 shots per night.

He’s also thrived when Castle is out of the lineup, averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 11 games without the second-year guard, taking 13.9 shots in those games. So, this line feels like a steal for Vassell since it’s still set right around his season average.

I’ll gladly take the OVER against a Portland defense that is 18th in the league in opponent points per game.

Los Angeles Clippers +6.5 (-105) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and OKC already sat Jalen Williams on the front end of this back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers.

OKC needs just one win or a San Antonio Spurs loss to lock up the No. 1 seed in the West, and it may opt to sit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in this game with games against Denver and Phoenix coming up this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (7-3 in their last 10) need every win they can get to secure the No. 8 spot in the West ahead of the play-in tournament, so they should go after the second night of this back-to-back as a must-win game.

L.A. is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as a home underdog (8-3 this season) while the Thunder are just 18-18 ATS as road favorites.

I could end up being wrong about this game and the Thunder opt to play SGA, Chet Holmgren and others, but I like getting two possessions when the Clippers have a clear motivation advantage and are at home.

If SGA sits, this line would skyrocket in L.A.’s favor, so I don’t mind jumping on it early on Wednesday.

Devin Booker 25+ Points (-155)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a two-game cushion on the Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the West with three games left in the regular season, making Wednesday’s game against Dallas a very important matchup.

A win would clinch the No. 7 seed for the Suns, and Dallas is coming off a blowout loss to the Clippers on the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

So, I’m going to take Booker to score 25 or more points in this game with the Suns looking to secure home court in the play-in tournament. Booker is rolling right now, scoring 25 or more points in six of his last eight games.

Since March 1, the star guard is averaging 28.6 points on 20.2 shots per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Booker has a 26-point game against Dallas already this season, and the Mavs have zero incentive to win at this point in the regular season.

I love this prop since I can move it down to under Booker’s season average (25.9 points per game) on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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