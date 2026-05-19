Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs vs. Knicks)

The Eastern Conference Finals features two teams that have had very different playoff runs in the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Cleveland has needed seven games in the first and second round to make the ECF, while the Knicks have won seven games in a row and are No. 1 in the NBA Playoffs in net rating (plus-20.0) after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals.

New York has not played since Sunday, May 10, but the rest may have been beneficial with OG Anunoby (hamstring) nursing an injury. Meanwhile, the Cavs have a quick turnaround after winning Game 7 on Sunday, and they’re set as sizable underdogs in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

So, how should we bet on these Eastern Conference foes?

Prior to the season, the Knicks and Cavs were co-favorites in the East, but it’s been an interesting road to them matching up in this series. New York is heavily favored to advance to the NBA Finals, but it lost in the Eastern Conference Finals last season as a favorite against the Indiana Pacers.

I’m targeting the two lead guards in this matchup on Tuesday night, as Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell both could have big games to begin this series.

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OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1588-1494-27 (+27.06 units)

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson Game 1 Parlay (+105) – 3 Legs

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)

Jalen Brunson Game 1 Parlay (+105) – 3 Legs

Jalen Brunson 20+ Points

Jalen Brunson 5+ Assists

New York Knicks Moneyline

A three-pick parlay?

I know, this is a rarity in this column, but I was trying to find a simple way to parlay the Knicks moneyline with something and still get to plus money.

Let’s start with the Brunson side of this parlay.

The Knicks star has at least 20 points in eight of 10 games this postseason and at least five dimes in seven of 10 games. He’s averaging 6.1 dimes per game in the playoffs after averaging 6.8 per game in the regular season, and he should be used as a passer quite a bit against this shaky Cavs defense.

Cleveland is eighth amongst playoff teams in defensive rating and was 15th during the regular season.

Brunson has also torched the Cavs in recent years, scoring 20 or more points in each of his last six meetings with them. The star guard is averaging 27.4 points per game and 20.2 shot attempts in the playoffs, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Now, for the Knicks side of things.

New York is 26-15 against the spread when favored at home this season, and it has 34 of 45 home games overall (playoffs included). This is a major step up in class for the Cavs, who needed seven games to beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors and seven games to beat a Pistons team that was clearly flawed on offense.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have a plus-20 net rating in the playoffs, ranking No. 2 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating. Cleveland has won just two road games in the playoffs and started 0-5, so I wouldn't be shocked if a rested Knicks team takes Game 1 – very similar to the conference semis against Philadelphia.

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-150)

Donovan Mitchell hasn’t shot the 3-ball well in the playoffs so far, hitting just 31.1 percent of his attempts, but I like this matchup for him against the Knicks.

Mitchell has made three or more shots from deep in seven of his last 10 games against New York, and the Knicks were 21st in the NBA in opponent 3s per game in the regular season. While they’ve posted the best opponent 3-point percentage in the playoffs, it’s also a small sample size (10 games).

The attempts from deep will be there for Mitchell – he’s averaging 8.5 per game in the playoffs – and the Cavs need his offense against a New York team that has been one of the best offenses in the league all season.

Mitchell has at least two made 3-pointers in 12 of his 14 games this postseason, so he’s going to at least be in the mix to clear this prop in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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