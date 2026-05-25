Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4)

Will a spot in the NBA Finals be secured on Monday night?

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have a 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they’ve won 10 consecutive playoff games heading into Game 4 in Cleveland on Memorial Day.

A win would send the Knicks to the Finals for the first time since 1999, while the Cavs are looking to push this series back to New York for Game 5. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, but Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs have won two series in these playoffs in seven games. So, they won’t go down without a fight on Monday night, even after losing at home in Game 3.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as road favorites in this game, as they’re expecting a second consecutive sweep from Mike Brown’s team. New York was a 2.5-point underdog in Game 3, but it has won and covered in every single game in this series.

So, how should we bet on a close-out chance in Game 4?

Here’s a breakdown of my top plays for this Eastern Conference Finals showdown.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 311-268 (-5.38 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1602-1504-27 (+27.77 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks Moneyline (-142) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson 34+ Points and Assists (-116)

New York Knicks Moneyline (-142) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Can the Knicks close this series out?

New York is currently on the best 10-game stretch of any team in NBA history, posting a margin of victory of plus-225. New York has the best net rating in the playoffs, and it’s No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating heading into Game 4.

good morning, the knicks' +225 total margin of victory is the best by any team over a 10 game span, regular season or postseason, in NBA history — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2026

The Cavs had a shot to win Game 1, leading by 22 points with eight minutes to play, but since then it’s been all Knicks in this series. They went on a 44-11 run to close Game 1 and get a win, and now they have back-to-back wins by 13-plus points to take a 3-0 series lead.

There’s no doubt that Jalen Brunson is the best player in this series, and the Knicks have gotten contributions across the board from Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, the Cavs’ role players have struggled shooting the 3-ball in this series, and Donovan Mitchell hasn’t done enough offensively to beat this Knicks team.

There’s certainly a pride factor in Game 4 for Cleveland – no team wants to be swept – but the Knicks are playing on another level right now. They’ve won all but one game (Game 2 against Philadelphia) by double digits since Game 4 of the first round.

I’m buying the movement in the odds for Game 4 and taking the Knicks to win outright.

Jalen Brunson 34+ Points and Assists (-116)

Brunson has put together an extremely impressive series, and he’s done it while playing a ton of minutes (over 40 in every game) for New York.

That gives the All-NBA guard a really solid floor when it comes to the prop market, and he’s delivered as both a scorer and a passer in this series.

Brunson had 38 points and six dimes in Game 1 (44 points and assists), 19 points and 14 dimes in Game 2 (33 points and assists) and 30 points and six assists in Game 3 (36 points and assists). So, he’s been right around this number – or better – in every game against the Cavs.

During this playoff run, Brunson is averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists per game, so he’s averaging right around 34 points and assists per night. I think it’s worth taking him again on Monday, especially if Mike Brown continues to play him around 40 minutes per night.

The Knicks have a chance to get a ton of rest if they can wrap up this series on Monday, and I expect Brunson to continue to torch a Cavs team that does not have an answer for him defensively in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .