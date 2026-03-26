Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Knicks-Hornets, Jalen Brunson, Pels-Pistons)

Thursday’s NBA action begins with a potential first-round playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, but it’s a relatively underwhelming slate of games with the NCAA Tournament resuming on Thursday

There with four Sweet 16 games set to top, so the NBA is taking a step back with just a three-game slate tonight:

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans @ Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic

But here in Peter’s Points, we don’t pass up betting on an NBA night, no matter how small.

Wednesday’s edition of Peter’s Points saw two of five picks hit, including a the Atlanta Hawks covering as road dogs in an outright win over the Pistons.

On Thursday, I’m eyeing a few plays, as the Magic and Hornets really need wins to improve their spots in the play-in tournament standings in the East.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 224-178 (+11.10 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1515-1415-27 (+44.26 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson UNDER 7.5 Assists (-153)

New Orleans Pelicans +4.5 (-108) vs. Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson UNDER 7.5 Assists (-153)

Jalen Brunson has been on a tear as a passer in the month of March, averaging 8.9 assists per game across 12 games.

However, he’s fallen short of eight dimes in back-to-back games and is averaging less than seven dimes (6.6) per game in the 2025-26 season. So, I think this is a sell-high spot on the road against a Charlotte team that is 12th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Brunson also failed to clear this prop in both of his games against the Hornets earlier this season, finishing with three and five dimes.

The Knicks star has the ball in his hands a ton, but he’s only averaging 11.7 potential assists per game this season. This number has moved from 6.5 to 7.5, but I’m going to zag with Hornets playing some of the best basketball in the NBA since Jan. 1.

New Orleans Pelicans +4.5 (-108) vs. Detroit Pistons

The Pelicans are playing some really solid basketball over their last 10 games, going 6-4 straight up while ranking 11th in the league in net rating.

That has helped the Pels move to 15-15 against the spread as road underdogs, and they covered against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Now, New Orleans takes on a short-handed Detroit team that doesn’t have All-Star Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pistons lost in overtime as 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, and I’m not buying them at this number on Thursday without their offensive engine.

Detroit is just 13-18 against the spread when favored at home this season, and it’s just two spots ahead of the Pelicans in net rating over its last 15 games (eight vs. 10th).

There is an injury concern for New Orleans with Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray questionable, but if they play, the Pels could be live to pull off an upset on Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Knicks

Will this be the end of the Knicks’ seven-game winning streak?

New York is just 5-6 against the spread as a road underdog this season and has been shaky on the road this season (20-16) despite ranking fifth overall in net rating.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are No. 1 in net rating over their last 15 games and have a 10-5 against the spread record as home favorites. The Knicks did win the first two meetings between these teams, but Charlotte has been a different squad since the start of the new year.

I think this price is pretty reasonable on both sides, but New York hasn’t exactly killed it against the number recently, going 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games. Charlotte is easily the toughest team the Knicks have faced since they lost both ends of a back-to-back in L.A. against the Lakers and Clippers.

I’ll sell high on New York on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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