Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for LeBron James, Cavs vs. Pistons)

A pair of Game 2 matchups are set for Thursday, May 7, as both No. 1 seeds – Oklahoma City and Detroit – look to take 2-0 series leads before going on the road over the weekend.

The defending champion Thunder made quick work of the Lakers in Game 1, beating them by 18 points behind a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double from Chet Holmgren. OKC now is 5-0 against the Lakers this season, winning four of those games by at least 18 points.

Since the Thunder are heavily favored in Game 2, I’m looking to the prop market in that matchup for today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons held off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, moving Cleveland to 0-4 in road playoff games in 2026. The Cavs are underdogs again in Game 2, and they’ll need more from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden if they want to beat this vaunted Detroit defense.

I didn’t have a great showing on Tuesday in this column, so I’m looking to learn from the Game 1 matchups to have a bounce-back showing on May 7.

Let’s dive into each of Thursday’s picks, which include a player prop for Lakers superstar LeBron James.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 285-246 (-4.20 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1576-1484-27 (+28.95 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points (-119)

Cleveland Cavaliers-Detroit Pistons UNDER 215.5 (-110)

LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points (-119)

James had a strong showing in Game 1 against the Thunder, scoring 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting (3-of-6 from 3) to lead the Lakers. He’s now scored 25 or more points in five of his seven playoff games, making him an intriguing bet at this number in Game 2.

OKC has a lot of elite defenders, but every few have the size and strength needed to deal with James. The Lakers’ best offense all postseason has been playing through the four-time champion, and he’s averaging 23.7 points on 18.3 shots per game.

With Austin Reaves struggling from the field since returning from an oblique injury, I’d expect James to continue to be an aggressor on offense in Game 2. He’s only faced OKC three times this season, but he’s scored 22 or more points in two of those meetings.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Detroit Pistons UNDER 215.5 (-110)

Game 1 between these teams finished with 212 combined points, yet the total has jumped from 214.5 to 215.5 ahead of Game 2.

Cleveland didn't have a great offensive game, turning the ball over 19 times, but it did shoot 45.0 percent from the field and nearly 37 percent from 3. Meanwhile, the Pistons had one of their better offensive games, finishing with 111 points and shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

In eight playoff games, Detroit has cleared 215.5 points just two times while the Cavs’ offense has been significantly worse on the road.

Cleveland has 104, 89, 110 (in overtime) and 101 points in four road games this postseason, losing all of them. Now, it’s facing the No. 2 defense in the NBA that has a 102.5 defensive rating in the playoffs.

Even if Cleveland turns the ball over less, I’m not sold on these teams both getting well over 100 points in Game 2. Detroit’s offense has been up and down all postseason, scoring less than 100 points in three games.

I am fading the moment in this market on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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